Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor expressed disappointment at her colleagues Nosa Rex and Adanma Luke

The mum of one listed out the wrongs they allegedly did against her late friend and actor, Junior Pope

In an emotional video she shared online, Ruby also stated how she had continued paying homage to the departed amid recent controversies.

Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor has publicly chastised some of her colleagues following Junior Pope's death.

The Asaba movie star, who was good friends with the deceased, took to Instagram to criticise Baba Rex and Adanma Luke, the producer of the film "Other Side of Life" that took the late actor's life, among four crew members.

Ruby Orjiakor attacks Nosa Rex and Adanma Luke over Junior Pope's demise. Credit: @babarex, @rubyorjiakor, @adanmaluke

Source: Instagram

She pointed out that Baba Rex is exploiting Junior Pope's death via comic content on Instagram, whereas Adanma Luke is supposedly telling people how he begged her for a job rather than mourning him.

Ruby shared a video of herself in a church premises and indicated that she had come to pray for the deceased's repose amid all the allegations she made.

"I also want to let you know that BABAREX @babarex0, your own man" has started using what happened to you as content ohhhhhhhh. Everybody dey find their belle, no one cares, if only you listened to me

"Again, @adanmaluke instead of feeling guilty for what happened to you and others, she was busy telling the whole world how you were begging her for jobs. I believe you can now understand better how w/cked the world is…

"May the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of Christ."

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail Ruby Ojiakor's video:

Her statement elicited mixed reactions online, with some applauding her for calling them out and others noting the irony of her doing the same thing she is crucifying Baba Rex for.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iampatmalle:

"With her full chest she tag dem ahhh, hmmmm it iz well Ruby God will console u n d family biko."

pitakwa1:

"A friend like Ruby. If you have one like her in Nollywood, you're blessed!!"

zaddywayz:

"Even you is creating content too. See Kettle calling pot black."

precy_luv_:

"I like you Ruby, but shaa you need to calm down, you wey carry camera to go pray, even do slow motion join.....do not be obekariri ndi nwe ozu na akwa."

gee4gifty____:

"Okay.. Ruby the kind hearted one, the only one who loved JP genuinely, we have heard you ma......"

1lady__ann:

"Ruby No be cho cho cho person !!! You see as she call them out ?? lmbeciIes go Dey whisper."

Ruby Ojiakor Stirs speculation about Junior Pope's demise

The actress finally found the courage to publicly mourn her late colleague and friend, Junior Pope.

Since the tragic incident, Legit.ng noticed that Ruby Orjiakor hadn’t made any social media appearances, unlike her, until recently.

Ruby, who previously trended online with videos depicting her closeness with Junior Pope, finally made her first social media post since the actor’s demise. She expressed deep sorrow over the unbearable occurrence and revealed that this was the first time she questioned her creator.

Source: Legit.ng