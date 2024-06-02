Gospel singer Moses Bliss and his beautiful wife Marie marked their three-month union as a couple

The wife posted a picture of herself and her husband as she thanked God for His faithfulness over their lives

She also quoted a Bible verse as she declared her love for the singer, and their fans shared the moment with them

Marie Bliss, the wife of gospel singer Moses Bliss, shared how she and her husband have fared so far as a couple in the last three months.

Moses Bliss and his wife Marie look adorable in their attire. Image credit: @marieblissofficial

Source: Instagram

She admitted that God has been kind to them and is grateful for their union. The young lady also quoted Proverbs 22:10 to buttress her point.

The Bible scripture in the King James Version says:

"The blessing of the Lord, it maketh rich, and he addeth no sorrow with it."

Marie posted a picture of herself and Moses rocking brown outfits and declared her love for him. She added that their union has been peaceful.

See her post below:

Fans react to Marie's post

Several fans of the couple have reacted to their three-month celebration as a couple. See some of the comments below:

@ohemeaakyeabea1:

"I will also marry right in Jesus' name."

@millymotsic:

"Before we know it, 3 months will be 3 then 30 years. This loving is for life."

@gorontulaanddatesinghana:

"Months will turn into years, years to a decade, silver jubilee, golden jubilee, diamond jubilee... Forever is the goal. God bless you."

@ehrhykha:

"It’s 3 months already. Congratulations lovely people. We will be here to celebrate more anniversaries with you. May God continue to keep you both."

@racheal.henshaw:

"I will marry right and I will marry the right person."

@awesome_soul0:

"I beg, who have finished reading Proverbs 10:22, let me read it now and be blessed."

@deeluv1919:

"Our 2024 most influential couple. Stay blessed."

Marie glows in her wedding gown

Legit.ng earlier reported that Marie, the wife of Moses Bliss looked gorgeous as she stepped out in her beautiful wedding gown.

Her long silk dress flowed to the ground and it was combined with a white net material which gave it a stylish look.

The couple had their white wedding on Saturday and they got their fans mesmerised as they began their marital journey.

Source: Legit.ng