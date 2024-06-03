A Nigerian lady has stirred reactions on social media after she released a list of the qualities she wants in a man

The lady has at least 23 qualities clearly listed on the interesting list, which has gone viral on Facebook

She said men who are interested in becoming her husband and who meet the qualities should send her a message

A Nigerian lady has released a list of some of the qualities she wants in a man who would marry her.

The lady, Ogechukwukamma Christine Kalu, said she is searching for a man who has 23 special qualities.

The lady said she wants a man who can wash. Photo credit: Facebook/Ogechukwukamma Christine Kalu.

According to her, the man who would marry her must first of all be cute, and must be able to perform.

Christine insisted that the man must know how to do laundry and also know how to fold clothes.

She said the man interested in her should know how to do public display of affection (PDA) and also have good career prospects.

Her words:

"Looking for a cute man, well educated, God fearing, knows how to pray and intercede for the family, can cook and enjoys laundry, is homely and can fold clothes immediately after laundry. Enjoys house chores, can take care of kids and also has a good job business and/or great career prospects. Loves PDA and can perform. Loves plants. Enjoys listening to worship. Expects loyalty, respect, faithfulness because he gives and is capable of giving them long term. Listens to understand and not to respond. Knows how to pronounce “parallelogram, Otorhinolaryngologist, and Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”

Facebook reactions as lady searches for husband

Tamsir Sallah said:

"Can I send a voice note for the said pronunciation?"

Nurse Judy said:

"I have someone who's eligible and ready to apply but the problem is, he can't pronounce those words."

Victor Chibuzor Kalu said:

"Don't stress your future husband, biko."

