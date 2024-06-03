Mr Ibu’s Real Daughter Trends Online As She Painfully Mourns Late Actor: “Thankful for the Memories”
- Late Nigerian actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, has been publicly mourned by his biological daughter Chelsea Okafor
- Recall the celebrated veteran gave up the ghost on March 2, 2024, after several health complications
- The young girl who made her visible as the child of the departed actor spurred reactions with her recent online post
Mr Ibu's biological daughter, Chelsea Okafor, buzzed the internet s she made a public statement following the actor (John Okafor) 's demise.
In an Instagram account belonging to a young girl named Chelsea Okafor and managed by the late actor's wife, Stellamaris Okafor, a heart-wrenching tribute message was shared.
Chelsea Okafor shared the burial poster of her dad to recount the good moments they shared before and appreciated God for blessing her with such a loving father.
Ruby Orjiakor boldly calls out Nosa Rex and Adanma Luke, as she prays for late Junior Pope in church
She expressed her profound grief and longing for the late actor, who played a pivotal role in her upbringing and that of her siblings.
"My dad was my best friend and great man. He was an amazing dad, coach, mentor, and soldier. My very own happy daddy, he was always happy and brought only laughter to everyone around him.
"Daddy, you will always be in my heart because there, you're still alive. I'm so thankful for all the memories we shared together. I only wish you were here to make more because not a day goes by that I don't think about you. My siblings are still too young. I wish I still had your wisdom to guide me through my everyday. How lucky am I to have had a father so special that I miss you this much?"
See her post here:
Reactions trail Mr Ibu's daughter's post
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
preciouschidimmaofficial:
"So sorry rip legend."
chychy_umeh:
"So sorry dear, take heart. RIP legend."
Video of actor's body leaving morgue
Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr Ibu’s corpse had been moved from the hospital in the full glare of people.
A video emerged on social media showing the moment the comic actor’s body was wheeled away from the morgue.
Mr Ibu’s wife and others were spotted in the video, and netizens shared their thoughts on the emotional moment.
