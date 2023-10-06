Popular Nigerian comedian Anita Asuoha aka Real Warri Pikin has now taken to social media to showcase her recent weight loss

In an emotional video posted on her Instagram page, the socialite shared a clip of her old body alongside a clip of how she looks now

A number of netizens including were touched and inspired by her post and they reacted in the comment section

Popular Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin with real name Anita Asuoha is back in the news over her weight loss transformation.

The socialite took to her official Instagram page to share a video showing her weight loss journey and how her body looks now.

Video of Real Warri Pikin's body six months after weight loss causes stir. Photos: @realwarripikin

In the video, Warri Pikin showed her former chubby self. She was seen with her belly hanging over her waistline as she jiggled it in her hands. The clip then moved on to her present slip appearance.

Warri Pikin was all smiles as she posed in her black sportswear and showcased her new toned body.

Taking to the caption of the post, the comedian noted that she was celebrating six months after her weight loss surgery. She also highlighted how it impacted her health positively.

She wrote:

“IT’S BEEN SIX MONTHS❤️

Six months of no breathlessness

Six months of no knee pains

Six months of no sleep apnea

Six months without all the troubles that came with being overweight

And most of all six months of being happier and healthier.

I will love to share my post surgery experience as it has not not been an easy journey adjusting to this new change and way of living; It has been God all the way. I will be sharing my struggles and challenges I faced adjusting to this new lifestyle.”

See her post below:

Fans and celebs react to Warri Pikin’s new body after her weight loss surgery

Real Warri Pikin’s new video showing her body transformation six months after her surgery got a number of netizens emotional. They took to her comment section to drop words of encouragement.

Read some of their comments below:

Aycomedian:

“This is so real for a Warri Pikin.”

taymesan_:

“You look so good!!!”

Hildabaci:

“Love this for you.”

ifys.kitchen:

“You did a thing.”

its_tegadominic:

“Omoooooooo too beautiful, well done.”

sharonooja:

“You loook amazing legit!!!!!!!!”

dr_alwaysrozy:

“The power of liposuction, congratulations.”

eniivy:

“Dammmmnn!!! You look amazing. I love it for you.”

krisasimonye:

“So proud to see this.”

topeolowoniyan:

“So proud of you baby so beautiful to see.”

otorroseline:

“I love this transformation.”

alexandraamon:

“Bravo ! You look amazingly healthy.”

