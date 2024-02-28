Real Warri Pikin has announced that she is already in Ghana for the wedding of Moses Bliss and his wife-to-be

The traditional wedding is taking place on Thursday while the white wedding would take place over the weekend

In a post she made online, she was seen at the airport with her luggage she was welcomed at the airport

Comedian Anita Alaire Asuoha, better known as Real Warri Pikin, has said that she is in Ghana for the wedding of gospel singer, Moses Bliss and his fiancée, Marie Wiseborn.

The gospel singer and his partner had their court wedding on Wednesday and shared photos and video from the ceremony. He also serenaded her with a love song for the ceremony. Their white wedding would take place over the weekend.

In the post on her Instagram page, she called herself "Area" as she stated that she was in the country already. She also asked that the country should give her their wife.

Real Warri Pikin in Ghana for Moses Bliss' wedding. Photo credit @realwarripikin/@mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

Warri Pikin was given a great welcome

In the video, the comedian was given a warm welcome at the airport.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She also showed off the convoy that came to pick her up at the place to where she would be lodging for the ceremony.

Warri Pikin says no business class

In another post, Real Warri Pikin stated that the person who flies business class now is a ritualist. She added that she and some people were in Ghana to shut the country down for the wedding.

The laughter merchant who was happy to be in Ghana announced that the gospel singer had married well. She mentioned that celebrity stylist Veekay James and her husband were also with her on the bus.

Dr Rommel was also sighted in the video.

Recall that Moses Bliss and his fiancée visited Warri Pikin a few weeks ago after he had proposed to his wife.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Real Warri Pikin as she lands in Ghana. Here are some of the comments below:

@nduka_chinonye:

"Omo see tiny waist God when."

@lucille_bhampoe:

"Awwww....See me smiling like mumu... I'm so excited for these two, chaiii."

@jokeapartcomedy:

"Action woman my warri sister fearless."

@foreverhealthcare9ja:

"Single Pringles it’s another weekend to awwww."

@goldenkiddies01:

"You come resemble the bride one kain."

@hougbe_kiddies:

"Who else didn’t want the reel to be over?"

@ularinm:

"You're the definition of Health is Wealth!. you look great."

@lillyafe:

"Na wa, you dey busy."

@xandersbalefabrics:

"Another weekend of tension."

@celebrity_midwife:

"This weekend dier Ghana all the way."

Moses Bliss and fiancée release pre-wedding picture

Legit.ng had reported that Moses Bliss and his partner had shown off their pre-wedding pictures on social media.

The photos left many in admiration a few weeks after the singer proposed to his wife-to-be.

The two love birds were wearing matching coffee brown clothes as they posed in a loved-up way for their fans.

Source: Legit.ng