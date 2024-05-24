Nigerian megastar Davido left many salivating on the internet with a glimpse of his daily healthy meals

The musician shared pictures of how he finished his food, which contained one whole barbecued fish

Considering the manner he used to devour the sumptuous platter, many suspected that it was prepared by his wife, Chioma, as they shared their interesting observations

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, spurred reactions around his wife Chef Chioma's culinary skills.

Davido shared before-and-after pictures of a sumptuous, colourful meal placed before him, and the latter moment showed that he cleared the plate of every single reasonable edible item on it.

Davido hails Chioma's cooking skills. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The food contained a whole barbecued fish properly spiced with savoury sauce, served alongside a portion of white rice and beans, fried plantain, and beef steaks.

Taking to his Insta story, OBO praised the hands behind the good meal as many pointed out that it was his wife Chef Chi.

He wrote:

"You finish work."

See the pictures below:

Davido's meal gets many talking

Many who saw the pictures immediately suspected that the food was prepared by his lovely wife, and they praised her for being a wonderful cook.

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

olu_yemisi:

"Get you a wife that can cook."

elendujoy:

"But OBO, are u done eating? Please invite me d 2nd slide. There's still enough in that plate..any na Big man way of eating.me that will leak d plate and pieces d bones..Lol."

monjama5684:

"Thank God am only seeing this picture this morning because if it was last night my eyes see this sweet food I would got sleepless night coz the way I love sha."

fl_orence05:

"Mighty hand of God is upon Chioma and Davido home."

54321temi:

"Mrs adeleke doing what she loves best God continue to bless there union Amen."

igbokwe.ginika.3:

"I cover chioma with the precious blood of Jesus Christ Amen."

ijeomaking_:

"Our Queen finished work."

Davido's father donates N150m to Osun project

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Davido's father, Adedeji Adeleke, caused a stir online over a viral video of him making a substantial donation at an event in Osun state on Monday, May 13.

The businessman was among the popular faces present in Ede, Osun state, as the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, conferred the title of “Asiwaju of Edeland” on Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is Davido's uncle.

A video from the event showed the moment Davido's dad, who spoke in the Yoruba language, donated N150 million to construct a new palace for the Timi of Ede.

Source: Legit.ng