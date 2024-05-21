A Nigerian Catholic priest known as Bishop Godfrey Igwebuike Onah made it to the frontline of blogs with a clip of his sermon from the Late Junior Pope's burial

Recall that the departed thespian was laid to rest at his hometown on May 17, and Bishop Godfrey reportedly officiated the burial mass

The viral footage saw the able man of God draw words from the lyrics of Portable and Skepta's popular hit song to pass a message to his congregation

A Nigerian Catholic priest has sparked reactions online after lifting a line from secular musicians Portable and Skepta's hit song Tony Montana.

The man of God, identified as Bishop Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, was captured on the pulpit giving a sermon to his congregation when he used a viral line from the monster hit.

Bishop Godfrey Onah uses lyrics of Portable and Skepta’s Tony Montana to preach. Credit: @portablebaby, @godfreyionah

Reports gathered that the incident occurred during the late actor Junior Pope's burial mass in his hometown of Ukehe, Enugu State.

He said in the viral footage:

"We don't know also whether his account balance was as long as the letters of Shokolobangoshay".

Legit.ng previously reported that Skepta and Portable's Tony Montana buzzed the airwaves a few weeks back and gathered over 1 million YouTube views in four days.

Watch the video of the bishop preaching:

Reactions trail Bishop Godfrey's preaching

Many praised the clergyman for keeping up with trends, while others pointed out that the line "Shokolokobangoshe" existed long before the singers used it.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

niyi_obasa:

"Bishop dey listen to secular."

chiinaazaa:

"Is either u people don’t read or understand just want play daft , The word SHOKOLOKOBANGOSHE was not coined by Zazu and whom ever that other guy is."

iyagi_001:

"E sabi that part pass portable self…"

st__blackson:

"Shokolokobangoshe was a wise character in West African folklore who had answers to everything."

waywardboys.:

"This man sabi."

iam_macswan:

"Dat has been in existence b4 thr birth of the both."

big_angel0:

"This bishop na Tiktoker."

djslyfly:

"Damnn u are young shokolokobangoshe is an old story there more than 3 song with that in the 90s."

Skepta reacts to Portable’s dramatic arrest

The Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, was shown love by Nigerian-British rapper Joseph Adenuga, aka Skepta.

Recall that Portable recently made headlines over his dramatic arrest by the police.

Taking to his TikTok page, Skepta shared a video of himself dancing to Portable’s new song, Spiderman. The Zazu crooner dropped the song following his release from custody.

