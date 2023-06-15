Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has resumed dropping his takes on Davido and Chioma's marriage on social media

In a new post on his page, the movie star revealed why Davido's new album Timeless might not win a Grammy

Maduagwu added that the singer has used his wife to promote his career, yet refuses to lift hers

Uche Maduagwu, after relishing in the joy of Davido finally marrying Chioma, decided to call the singer out again.

In a post on his page, the actor criticised the Unavailable crooner for refusing to build a world-class restaurant for his wife in Nigeria or the UK.

To buttress his point, Maduagwu added that Davido's Timeless album might not win a Grammy because he refused to fulfil his spiritual obligation to Chioma.

He also added that the DMW boss is unarguably the biggest singer in Africa and queried why he has not lifted Chef Chi's career that she's known for after using her to boost his music career.

The actor wrote:

"If David no get GRAMMY Nomination or Win #GRAMMY for his #beautiful Timeless Album, ABEG, no be SEY the #Album no Dey #Sweet or the Best, Na because he refuse to open #World Class #Restaurant for my CHIOM CHIOM. It's a spiritual obligation he suppose do, everyone Dey talk about Hilda Baci and Chef DAMMY but is #Chef Chi not suppose to be the biggest CHEF in #Naija and even Africa? David is unarguably one of Africa's biggest singer, but ask him why he has not Lifted Mrs Chioma Adeleke career as a Talented Chef Globally? Why? But you Don #sing about her to promote your #music career countless times, so what stops you from building World Class Restaurant for am in #Lagos or #UK and Employing Managers to run am for her? #marriage #timeless #videos smile."

See Maduagwu's IG post below:

Netizens react to Uche Maduagwu's post

Uche Maduagwu is known for his controversial and troublesome takes and people did not waste time dragging him even though others shared his opinion.

Read some comments below:

okorie.nonye:

"Davido is using Chioma to win.... He knows people love Chioma so much."

justecoiffer:

"U are obsessed with Davido and his wife, i think u should see a psychologist."

valerieuche:

"...what is ur problem with this couple, face ur frnt who made u adviser to their union. Rest IJN stop useingvthem for ur content."

carasandra5:

"@uchemaduagwu your love for Chioma is fake as in fake. Is restaurant Chioma's problem at the Moment? Please if u don't have anything to post, take your Bible and read or go and see bobrisky."

queenchuks5:

"This guy why are you so judgemental and discriminative ? Always trying to be on the side of the majority, shey na only Chioma deserve world class restaurant ? So other chefs no deserve am."

amynarh1:

U have problem, na u go run their family for them?"

ritzy_hairline:

"Chioma tell u say nah her problem be that now?"

