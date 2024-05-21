Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh buzzed the internet after a long while with details of the latest event

The outspoken Nollywood star disclosed that one of her White friends invited her to the burial of their cat

The mum of one further stunned many when she pointed out that it was a Zoom meeting since she couldn't attend physically

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh recently caught the attention of netizens after a long while.

In a recent social media post, the mother of one spoke about her Caucasian friends and the recent demands they requested from her.

Tonto Dikeh laments over having White friends. Credit: @tontolet

The screen beauty revealed that she was invited to a Zoom burial ceremony for one of her white friends' cats who died.

Tonto, however, noted that she was getting dressed to join the online event.

Sharing a gorgeous image of herself, she wrote:

"Having a white friend is not easy; now I am getting ready to join a Zoom burial for their CAT CALLED MOEW"

See her post below:

Reactions trail Tonto Dikeh's post

Legit.ng compiled them below:

nne234_:

"So so Beautiful KING."

king_mjaxson:

"We chat , de gossip , we love , they rumor , nothing can pls human."

queen_jennifer_ephraim:

"Caption."

rosemary_esquire:

"Looking good mama! At least this page, I no go see zino koikoi shoe...... Dem won Kpai person with Zino."

linnypet:

"My Everlasting Crush bless you."

patrickkelvin6:

"You must attend it ooh."

miz_jovita:

"You too fine the world knows."

