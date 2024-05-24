Atlanta-born Nigerian singer Davido never seizes to shove his privileged life in the faces of his fans

The singer recently hailed his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke after he landed in Atalanta in a private jet

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, he took to his social media page via Twitter to announce to his fans that nobody can finish his money

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, has a way of poking naysayers and taunting them with his wealth.

The singer, who recently fully immersed himself in an online war with his counterpart, Wizkid has been trending non-stop for a while now.

Davido also recently trended after a little boy, who many had expected to shake hands with the star knelt to greet him.

Davido brags heavily on Twitter

A recent post by the music crooner saw him boast of his riches. The singer announced that the money he has is inexhaustible.

These prompted his fans, 30BG, to hail him in the comments. Although this is one of the singer's antics to stay in the news, naysayers did not fail to attack him.

The singer wrote on his Twitter page:

"The money wey I get u no fit chop am finishhhhhhh"

See Davido's post that got fans talking here:

Nigerians react to Davido's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions by some social media influencers and fans here:

@temi_rossie_:

"I can chop it finish walahi, just give me your credit card and let’s seee, I’ll buy like 900 bone straights. Stop playing."

@bright_tod1:

"Obo I go fit use all your money stake 1 match p3 make evanish."

@_egungunn:

"Let’s share the money for 30BG."

@_Peller089:

"Me sef get money obo. I don buy muscle Toyota."

@_kennyblaze1391:

"Dey play."

@godsplan000009:

"Like say na you get the money. If no be your papa"

@B3n_Watchman:

"OBO send aza make I bless you with 2k for the good things way you Dey do."

