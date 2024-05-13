Nigerian singer Davido recently went all out to celebrate his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke’s birthday

The DMW boss shared a series of photos of the Osun state governor and accompanied them with a sweet message

Several of the singer’s fans took to his comment section to gush over the love in Davido’s family as they joined in the celebration

Top Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s uncle Governor Ademola Adeleke has turned a new age and the music star took to social media to celebrate.

On May 13, 2024, the Osun state governor clocked 64 and his nephew made sure the special occasion did not pass by unnoticed.

Davido marks uncle's birthday in style. Photo: @davido

Taking to his official Instagram page, the DMW boss shared a series of photos of himself with his uncle who is also known as the ‘dancing governor’ and accompanied the snaps with a sweet message.

In the caption of the post, Davido expressed his love for his uncle while also acknowledging his many roles in his life. He wrote:

“Happy Birthday to The Asiwaju Of Edeland , The Executive Governor Of Osun state ,My Uncle ,My Bloodline, His Excellency Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke IMOLE! I love you so much Unc!!! WE NEVER GAVE UP! GOD GOT US FOR LIFE !!”

See his post below:

Netizens react as Davido celebrates uncle’s birthday

Davido’s birthday post dedicated to his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, warmed the hearts of the singer’s fans on social media. Read some of their comments below:

cubana_chiefpriest:

“His Excellency.”

Priceless_soniaz:

“Happy birthday sir❤️.”

blossom_phemouz:

“You didn’t post a video of him dancing, happy birthday Governor .”

davewellbeing:

“Happy family ”

Big_aloma_01:

“My governor make we try band wizkid fc for osun state sir.”

sirbanko:

“Happy Birthday to you Sir Demola Jackson aka Baddest .”

savdy4life:

“Enjoyment minister.”

Dotty_worldwide_entertainment:

“My governor, The youth Governor ❤️.”

forlarkhemi:

“Happy birthday baba oko mi.”

bugema14:

“The people’s governor .”

Officialtoyinadewale:

“Birthday Blessings Your Excellency Sir.”

