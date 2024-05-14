Davido's father, Adedeji Adeleke, was among the prominent figures who converged in Ede, Osun state, where Governor Ademola Adeleke was conferred with a traditional title

A viral video from the event showed the moment Davido's dad made a substantial donation to the reconstruction of the Timi of Ede's palace

The singer's dad's generous gesture has spurred reactions from netizens as many believe Davido learnt the act of giving from him

Nigerian international singer David Adekele Davido's father, Adedeji Adeleke, has caused a stir online over a viral video of him making a substantial donation at an event in Osun state on Monday, May 13.

The businessman was among the popular faces who were present in Ede, Osun State, as the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, conferred the title of “Asiwaju of Edeland” on Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is Davido's uncle.

Davido's dad speaks in Yoruba at an event.

Source: Instagram

Apart from Davido's father, other prominent figures who attended the event include former president Olusegun Obasanjo, governors Seyi Makinde, Dapo Abiodun, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Oyo, Ogun and Lagos States respectively, among others.

Davido's dad makes a pledge

A video from the event showed the moment Davido's dad, who spoke in the Yoruba language, donated N150 million to construct a new palace for the Timi of Ede.

Netizens react to video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

JordanDWolfSzn:

"He laughs like davido."

FMTcares:

"Money too choke."

LABZ63561241:

"Wizkid family can never relate."

bjpcity7:

"Uno go ever see that Naija kid footlocker bird papa for here."

Drew_entr:

"Gbachala papa go think say na prank."

LionStarzy:

"Chai see as they’re calling 150 like 150 naira."

OyebadeAdeniyi2:

"No be Cho Cho Cho...Baba dey show workings."

charles01_spa:

"@wizkidayo papa left the group chat."

Franklin_WWay:

"Na why people dislike davido bro."

Davido celebrates daughter Imade

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido surprised netizens with his move on his first child and daughter Imade’s birthday.

The Unavailable crooner shared Imade’s photo and accompanied it with a birthday message.

Recall that he had fallen out with Imade’s mother, Sophia Momodu, who claimed he wasn’t doing his fatherly duties, among other things.

