Days after Portable was arrested for a N14m car debt, the singer and his lover Queen Dami started an online war with the car dealer that dragged them to the police station

Recall that a video of a lady telling Portable to "Feso Wole" after he was forcefully apprehended bragging about slapping Queen Dami and hitting Zazu trended amidst the debt issue

The Nigerian singer and his lover, Queen Dami, have now launched an online war against the lady who claimed to be the car dealer and was Identified as Debbie

Renowned Nigerian controversial singer Badmus Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, and his lover, Queen Dami, have launched a social media war against Debbie, the car dealer that got Zazu and the Alaafin's widow arrested.

In a series of posts shared on their social media handles, both Portable and Queen Dami accused Debbie of getting them arrested because the singer refused to continue dating the car dealer.

One of Portable's wives, Queen Dami, has sparked reactions online as she starts an online war with one of the singer's ex-lovers. Credit: @portablebaeby/@officialcelebrity_shin/@officialqueen_cami

Source: Instagram

According to Queen Dami, Debbie is aggrieved that Portable stopped sleeping with her. She noted that Debbie made sure Zazu was arrested because of this under the guise of the N14m car debt.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video in which Debbie claimed to have slapped Queen Dami. We also recall another clip in which we heard Debbie telling Portable to go with the Police gently and to stop resisting arrest.

Celebrity Shin shares more about Debbie

Amidst Queen Dami's comments about Debbie, content creator Celebrity Shin has released a clip corroborating some of Portable's claims about the "Feso Wole lady."

Shin claimed that she was the one who introduced Debbie to Portable. She also shared a voice note from Portable alleging that he had slept with Debbie multiple times, but issues between them started when he said he didn't want to continue dating her.

Watch Celebrity Shin's video corroborating the allegations:

Reactions as Portable's Dami wage war against Debbie

Comments trail Queen Dami's post as she wages social media war against car dealer who got her lover, Portable arrested:

@portablebaeby:

"Fake life kill the girl after she don chop life with me she dey talk shiit online na so she dey send my nuude videos to people una go cry for her soon when police carry her."

@khloe_mehh:

"Your video just long e no get meaning."

@idironke_sexy:

"Hmmmm wo i hv alot to say but…."

@mrkasa_:

"Why is it hard to speak English."

@kehvyngrey:

"How many people dey talk."

@donbooya21:

"So what the essence of this long video without no point …. Stop beating around the bush portable knack u or no knack."

@mrsegunautos:

"Na fine you fine , you don’t class yourself , you don’t place yourself high if not there are better people to interview, but today kesari, tomorrow chicken next tomorrow portable you even pin where you dey listen to his song, class your self thanks."

@owolabi_arabmoney:

"When you they interview mad people wat do you expect madam.. your can’t speak good English daz why you went for your class."

@pashotah:

"Some Humans are very wicked more reason why I don’t like associating myself too much with people coming in now cuz you don’t know who is coming with true love or mind…"

@geezzy07:

"After narrating the story in Yoruba , you re now asking do you understand in English… what figure of speech is that?"

@cooldjkliick:

"Speak English madam."

@the.reallavida:

"Only if they know what we all go through to make content but I will never stoop so low to give my b*dy out just to get content."

Portable spend time with Queen Dami

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had pitched his tent with another love interest, Queen Dami.

The young lady, who was one of late Alaafin of Oyo's wives, shared a video of herself and the singer having fun together.

Dami blushed as Portable danced behind her car.

