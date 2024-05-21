After nearly four months away from social media, former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Alex Unusual returns to social media

For the first time in months, the former reality TV star shared a post on her social media handle as she addresses the allegations about her being one of AY Comedian's mistress

In the trending post, Alex spoke about Cyberbullying and all of the attacks that were sent her way amidst the divorce of comedian AY Makun and his wife, Mabel

Former Big Brother Naija star Alex Asogwa, better known as Alex Unusual, has finally returned to social media after nearly four months away.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Alex Asogwa was alleged to have been one of AY Comedian's mistress. She was accused of being one of the ladies responsible for the crash of the comedian's marriage to Mabel Makun.

BBNaija star Alex Unusual returns to social media months after the crash of AY Comedian and Mabel Makun's marriage.

According to a report published by gossip blog Gistlover, it was claimed that Alex was carrying AY Makun's baby before she had a miscarriage.

The reality TV star has finally come out to address all of these allegations. In her first post since March, Alex shared details of her time away and the type of cyberbullying she had to deal with.

Alex Unusual vows to deal with trolls

In her post, the BBNaija star vowed to deal with trolls and cyberbullies. She spoke about the Nigerian cyberbullying act and how she intends to make sure everyone who violated her faces the consequences.

However, Alex, throughout the clip, didn't address the allegations about her having an affair with AY Makun despite knowing that he was married.

But she was adamant in her post about fighting back against trolls and cyberbullies.

Read what Alex Asogwa used as the caption for her post:

"I’ll take the high road on my own terms."

Watch the full clip here:

Reactions trail Alex Unusual's return to IG

Here are some of the comments that trailed her return to social media:

@donjazzy:

"My Gee."

@korraobidi:

"Build castles with their stones. Your story telling talent is blinding. I see why they can’t breathe. Stay Unusual queen. The noise is loud but the love is there."

@enioluwaofficial:

"When people go low, we must always choose the high road. It's what defines us as people of light, for darkness comprehended it not.✨Welcome back, baby; it is well. I'm glad you took your time out when you needed to. A #SaferSocialMedia for us all."

@dammy_ferrari:

"Welcome back, but my question is why are you dating Ay when you clearly know he’s married."

@mayorsheniel:

"Intelligence would be too small of a word to address this massive work of art the perfect example of when life gives u lemons u make f**king lemonades."

@omawumio:

"My girl delivered a masterpiece! Show the silly online rats who’s boss! @amvca @dstvnigeria how you see this iconic piece?"

@odenyijacinta:

"Have you given birth??? They go talk tire."

@official___mara:

"This message is too loud. Those at the back will hear it clearly my love. Don’t stop being you."

@theangeljbsmith:

"Take the highway because of "growth" na e dem wan take kpai is my sister much love to youuu and welcome back sisterrr."

@thisthingcalledfashionn:

"So happy to have you back."

@lily_ahne:

"This is fire, Alex your story telling talent is unusual like you. Welcome back girl."

Alex reacts after aunt called her out

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Alex Unusual shared on social media how her aunt called her out for wearing a bum short.

The Double Wahala ex-housemate had taken to social media to share a video which captured an interaction between herself and her aunt.

