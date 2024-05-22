A Nigerian makeup artist caused a buzz on social media after she shared a video of how she received Nollywood actress Regina Daniels

A viral clip shows the senator's wife walking into the store and meeting with the MUA and her team

They assured her comfort by bowing before her, taking her handbag, and ushering the actress to her seat, where they fan her with different handfans

A hilarious clip of Regina Daniels and her makeup artist has gone viral. Regina Daniels, the wife of Senator Ned Nwoko, showed up at her makeup artist's store.

However, as an Odogwu customer, the billionaire's wife was ushered in style. The artist and her team were seen rushing towards the actress and helping her settle down by being at her beck and call.

Regina Daniel and makeup artists give fans a show. Credit: @Reginadaniel, @zaraleinadsignature

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels gets queenly treatment from MUA

The funny video shows the stylist and makeup artist jubilating as they take in their rich client. They dance and Jubilate, knowing that their alerts will be large.

Regina Daniels could also be spotted smiling and enjoying all the attention given to her. They even went as far as brushing the dust off her handbag with a brush.

See video of Regina Daniels and her MUA here:

The mother-of-two, who recently made her mum proud, became the talk of social media as many expressed their feelings about the video.

Reactions trail post about Regina Daniels

Some of Regina's fans have said it was the content they signed up for. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions here:

@oluchukwu685:

"Money speaks ooo see small Regina worship by the senior."

@zaraleinadsignature:

"dear lady G, we love you."

@etin_essence"

"The content we signed up for post this on tiktok, they relate to contents more than IG."

@rosepatria:

"What's he name of this song ? Please somebody need to play it for my Stubborn cat after a long day at work."

@uniktouch:

"My boo boo Greater heights."

@ellaseams:

"Awwww this made me happy."

@offical_doris:

"Zara with magic hands."

@daramara_lashboss:

"Nah she make the right choice."

@christianaeigbe:

"She's the most beautiful ."

Source: Legit.ng