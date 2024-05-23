Fashion designer Veekee James has shared her thoughts on the issue of some celebs refusing to tag vendors online

She admitted that celebs have also come to her with the mindset that they won't pay her if they tag her

In an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin' Minds, she weighed in on the case of her colleague Ezinne and Ghanaian actress Nana Addo

Celebrity stylist Victoria James, aka Veekee James, stated that creating value has been the watchword for her brand. This has helped her grow over the years, and celebs can no longer ignore her.

Veekee James speaks on how celebs offer tags for payments for their dresses. Image credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

She made this statement on Rubbin' Minds, a show hosted by media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on Channels Television.

It was in response to the trend of some Nigerian celebs opting to tag fashion designers instead of paying them for their services.

Recall that Nigerian fashion designer Ezinne Olivia had a drama with Ghanaian actress Nana Addo, whom she accused of not giving her credit for the 3D dress she wore to the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA 2024).

Sharing her take on the issue, Veekee James said the stylist didn't handle the issue properly, and it was a case of lack of communication between her and Nana.

Furthermore, Veekee James revealed that she had been offered a tag on social media as against paying for her services by celebs, but she declined. Currently, it is the celebs that want to identify with her because she is a name to be reckoned with in the industry.

Watch the video below:

Fans hail Veekee James

Several fans of the fashion designer have hailed her over how she handled her interview with Ebuka. See some of their comments below:

@__ette:

"I love the way you kneel down in every inconvenience to show respect. That one cannot be faked."

@missincredible5:

"It’s your season Veekee. No one can dim your light. Pink and orange never look better."

@kikelom_adelaye_allu:

"Very respectful daughter of Zion Mrs Atere. You are loved keep doing your doings. God got you baby.

@theglobalgifted:

"You get everything you set your mind to do. Keep being a source of inspiration."

@twalkusam_dedan:

"So beautiful and courteous!"

@splendors_homes:

"Such a humble and hardworking woman, so down to earth."

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng