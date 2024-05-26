Nollywood actress Idia Aisien was recently at the African Magic Viewer's Choice Award (AMVCA), where she spoke about herself

During an interview with Legit.ng Idia shared her plans on taking over Nollywood and why she's the Nigerian movie industry's next superstar

She also shared the secret behind the tremendous growth that the Nigerian entertainment industry has witnessed over the last decade

Nigerian actress Idia Aisien is regarded by many as one of the fastest-rising talents in Nollywood. Her profile has grown since she debuted in the movie industry in 2020 with the film Nneka the Pretty Serpent.

She was recently at the AMVCA, where two of her movies were nominated in two categories, and one won.

Many might know her more for her bombshell fashion taste, but she has proven that she can match runaway sense with fantastic script interpretations.

Idia Aisien talks about her career and why she left AriseTV to be a full-time actress. Photo credit: @idiaaisien

Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons recently spoke to Idia Aisien about her career and rise within the Nigerian movie industry ranks. She also shared what it was like switching from being a TV show host to acting.

Idia Aisien talks about her early days

Only a few actors or movie stars get the type of start Idia Aisien got in Nollywood. Instead, the industry is filled with stories of people waiting years before getting their big break or even getting the opportunity to be the supporting lead actress on a Netflix original.

However, Idia Aisien's story is different. She made her debut in Nollywood as the lead in the remake of the Nollywood classic Nneka The Serpent, and she killed it.

During a conversation with Idia, she spoke about her debut movie and what it was like to have gotten the opportunity to make her debut on such a big-budget movie:

"I got a great entry into the industry with Nneka the Pretty Serpent and it was amazing. I used to be a television anchor before I decided to become an actress. But since then it's being nothing but growth for me. It wasn't easy because I had to work hard and prove that my first opportunity wasn't a fluke and it was deserved."

"My days at Arise TV" - Idia Aisien shares

The actress also revealed why she left Arise TV to become a full-time actress. She noted that it was a challenging decision.

"I started out with Spice TV and also took up side gigs on other platforms. But Arise TV was arguably the biggest TV/cable station I worked with. I gained valuable experience which I would say helped prepare me for the stage of my career as media personality and an entertainer."

Idia Aisien shared how challenging it was for her to leave Arise TV.

"My days at Arise TV was a mix of both. It was fun, challenging. But one thing I believe I learnt there was consistency. Being a business anchor on Arise was a big deal."

Being a disruptive character

Nollywood star spoke about her growth and how she's been able to stand out in the array of talents in the Nigerian movie industry. The actress, whose siblings gifted a 2021 Range Rover, spoke about her disruptive personality and how she has proven her mettle.

"I'm excited about my growth in the industry and how I have been able to hold my own. I feel like I have always being a disruptive character. Every industry I get into, God puts me in the industry really well. But as an actor this now not luck or chance. I have grown I put in the work, I show up and I show out and I know that my time is coming."

Why Kehinde Bankole deserved to win

Idia Aisien also shared her thoughts about the recent winner of the highly coveted AMVCA Best Actress Award.

She spoke about Kehinde Bankole and why she deserved to win the AMVCA Best Actress award ahead of Funke Akindele, Segilola Ogidan, Omowunmi Dada and even veteran Ireti Doyle. Idia said:

"Kehinde Bankole is a fantastic actress and I admire her. She interpreted her role in the movie Adire to perfection. While her role in the movie Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti was inspiring. I enjoyed watching both movies."

Factors that aided Nollywood's growth

The actress shared how happy she was to have joined the Nigerian movie industry at the time she did. She spoke about the movie industry's growth and how it feels to be part of it:

"Nollywood is currently the toast of the entertainment world our growth over the last decade has being Ginomous. To say just one thing is the reason for the growth would be a disservice to many other factors. To the success and achievements of Nigerians in diaspora to how well our music industry has grown thanks to Afrobeats. The whole world was bound to take notice and the FDIs that comes with that has helped us grow "

Idia Aisien talks about being part of the movie industry and her contribution:

"Everything Nigerians do there's so much excellency. The spot light is on Africa, with Nigeria at the center of it all. And the world wants a piece of it and I am excited to be part what is happening."

"My time will come" - Idia Aisien warns

Aisien spoke about taking over Nollywood when she revealed that she has over seven movies set to drop over the next 12 months.

"I have grown so much over the last four years and no one can take that away from me. Everything I have achieved so far was from cheer hard work, grit and determination. What I would say is people should watch out. Over the next 12 months I have seven movies that have not being release and are set to drop. Like I said earlier - My time will come."

