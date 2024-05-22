A Nigerian mother has been worried that her daughter's passion for football was slowly overtaking her academic life

The girl who loves playing football travelled to China to play with her U17 team but her mother was not happy about the news

However, the girl's program administrator counseled her mother to let her be and promised that her academics won't be affected

A talented Nigerian girl, Miss Edeh Osinachi Jennifer, is currently camping with her U17 football team in China.

The young girl travelled abroad shortly after participating in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Nigerian girl gets chosen by Chinese football team Photo credit: @winexviv/X, Lupengyu/ Getty images.

Source: Twitter

Mum worried over daughter's passion for football

According to Alex Onyia who shared the story on X, the girl's mother did not feel great about the news as she believed that her daughter's academic life was getting compromised.

However, the program coordinator counseled the worrying woman and agreed to create a balance between the girl's academics and her football career.

Alex Onyia wrote on X:

"Today we received a wonderful news from China. One of my village youngsters Miss Edeh Osinachi Jennifer is currently camping with her U17 team in China.

"Her mother has been so worried because football has become a major distraction to her daughter and that she wants her to stop. The program administrator counseled her mother to let her (Osinachi) be. Stopping her totally will further affect her studies negatively he warned.

"He met with Osinachi after much discussion, and agreed to create a balance between her academics and her football career. She was allowed to attend several training camps within the country during the period of our lesson program.

"She wrote Jamb on the 23rd of April before meeting up with her team in Lagos from where they eventually travelled to China. Osinachi is a star in the making and she is a living testimony of our mantra From Ngwo to the World."

Reactions as girl plays football in China

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the post.

Adakaibeya said:

"Your village people must really be proud of you. I'm so proud of you too, I always tell my husband about you and your love for education and organised society."

Dare to dream wrote:

"This man is not even a governor of a state and his making so much impact. God bless you always. sir."

Ada Amadioha reacted:

"I understand her mother's concerns. Education is important. However, we must encourage our younsters to take advantage of all opportunities."

Justice Uwandu added:

"Each time I see your post on my tl, I nod my head in satisfaction. Thank you for all you do."

See the post below:

