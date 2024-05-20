Many didn't know how close Ruby Orjiako and Junior Pope were until today after a video showed their shared moments while he was alive

The actress and the actor were spotted in different locations being warm and , Ruby with each other

The videos captured several times the actress was always throwing herself on the deceased's body as a form of greeting

Nigerian actress Ruby Orjiako made waves online with several throwback moments displaying how convivial she was with late actor Junior Pope.

In a series of videos sighted by Legit.ng and shared by Nollywood movie producer Stanley Ontop, the two movie stars were seen on different occasions being playful and touchy with one another.

Ruby Orjiako and Junior Pope trend online with their shared moments. Credit: @ruby_orijiako, @jnrpope

In most scenes captured in separate movie locations, the actress jumped on her colleague, who seemed eager to lift her up as a form of greeting.

Other times, they hugged casually like really good friends, and some clips showed moments when they made fun of each other.

Stanley Ontop noted that Ruby was one of Junior Pope's truest friends. He stated that since the thespian's death on April 10, Ruby has not posted anything on her social media accounts.

"She's just paying maximum respect to Jnr Pope. Can your favourite do that?"

A close look from Legit.ng confirmed that the mum of one is yet to share her daily content like she always does since the actor's tragic passing.

"A friend like Ruby Orjiako is what everyone needs," Stanley said.

Watch the videos below:

Reactions trail moments between Junior Pope and Ruby Orjiako

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

queenwokoma:

"Ruby is one real soul ."

only1_ellyjr:

"Jnr pope is the most painful and hardest death in Nollywood.. it's just too deep and painful."

sexy_sharon_dalpha:

"Widow life no easy ooo I am a widow myself too. Buh it's wellNa aka Chukwu Diya."

hilaryharrison6:

"May his soul rest in peace. It so painful loosing your love once."

empressjudas:

"Him and he wife no get this kind moment self."

KCee, others slammed for eating, drinking at Jnr Pope's burial

Meanwhile, in other related news, Legit.ng reported that a video made the rounds online showing some of the guests at Jnr Pope's burial including singer Kingsley Okonkwo aka KCee and his brother, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money, having refreshments.

Media personality, Radio Gad, took to his Instagram page to react to a viral video by calling out those who ate and drank at Junior Pope’s burial.

According to Radio Gad, Junior Pope’s burial was meant to be a time of reflection and not one for enjoyment as he strongly condemned those who had refreshments at the funeral.

