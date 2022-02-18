Television host and fast-rising Nollywood actress, Idia Aisien, recently took to social media to share new photos

In the latest upload, the TV girl and fashionista re-rocked a metallic trench coat she had first worn in 2017

The shiny fashion item was designed by a popular UK fashion brand known as Charlotte Zimbehl

When it comes to fashion and style, best believe that Idia Aisien has got things on lockdown, whether she's debuting a new look - or restyling an old item.

Just recently, she shared photos of herself with some pretty long twist braids stretching all the way to the floor.

The actress first rocked the metallic trench coat in 2017. Photo credit: Idia Aisien

Source: Instagram

For her ensemble, she rocked a metallic trench coat by UK brand, Charlotte Zimbehl along with thigh-high fitted black boots.

She accessorised with an XS Hourglass Croc-Embossed Leather Top Handle Bag which according to the shopping website, Holtrenfrew.com costs N1.2 million ($2,890).

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

With its retro vibe and skin-baring appeal, the ensemble exuded the western glamour of the mid-90s.

Swipe to see photos below:

Interestingly, this is not her first time rocking the shinny fashion piece.

Back in 2017, she attended the New York Fashion Week dressed in the same trench coat but only that time, she paired it with some gladiator sandals.

And instead of the dramatic braids she sported recently, she rocked dark hair.

Check out the look below:

Fashionista Idia Aisien slays in creative ensemble

When it comes to upgrading one's look, the solution doesn't always lie in shopping for new clothes, but in how well one can put together stylish ensembles.

Knowing what goes with what can save one a lot of money as you tend to find new ways to rock old fashion items. Just like Idia Aisien.

She recently stepped out for an event rocking a gorgeous white and red ensemble. In the photos shared, the fast-rising Nollywood actress dons what - at first glance - appears to be a longsleeved ball gown.

However, the dress is actually made of two items - a white button-down shirt from her wardrobe and a tube dress designed by Weiz Dhurm Franklyn.

Source: Legit.ng