Nigerian actress Ruby Orjiakor returned to social media after a month of being away since the death of her friend Junior Pope

She shared several fun moments of herself with the actor over the years and admitted that this was the first she questioned her creator

Meanwhile, the Nollywood star’s spurred reactions as she revealed that the deceased had been battling a lot before his demise

Nigerian actress Ruby Orjiakor has finally found the courage to publicly mourn her late colleague and friend, Junior Pope.

Recall that the Nollywood star was involved in a tragic boat accident on April 10 that took his life alongside four other movie crew members on Anam river in Anambra state.

Ruby Orjiakor publicly griefs over Junior Pope's death. Credit: @jnrpope, @ruby_orjiakor

Source: Instagram

Since the tragic incident, Legit.ng noticed that Ruby Orjiakor hasn’t made any social media appearances, unlike her until recently.

The departed actor was laid to rest in Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, in the Nsukka, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State on May 17.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ruby and other celebrities were spotted in tears during the funeral occasion, which shook the industry.

Ruby publicly grieves Junior Pope

The actress, who previously trended online with videos depicting her closeness with Junior Pope, finally made her first social media post since the actor’s demise.

She expressed deep sorrow over the unbearable occurrence and revealed that this was the first time she questioned her creator.

Ruby implied the sudden death was a result of planned work from those who have tried to kill him mentally, emotionally and spiritually and yet failed.

“To everyone that k!led you emotionally. To everyone that k!lled you mentally. To everyone that k!lled you spiritually. And to those they used to execute it physically, Will never go unpunished.”

The mother of one further noted that JP, as he is fondly called, was more than a friend to her. She revealed that they took themselves as siblings from the same mother.

See her post below:

Ruby’s videos stir reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

janemena:

"Such a genuine friendship. I’m so sorry ruby. May God comfort you in these trying times and heal your soul, Amennnn."

anyanwuikechukwu576:

"JNR Pope if na person kpai you,God vengeance will fight your battle,Let your spirit not rest until you get justice... Let your spirit not rest until you get justice,If is someone that have a hand in your death.....Who ever off this light,Is entire generation light will continue to off this way ...Tears and sorrow will never seize in their home."

ogbewicynthia1000:

"Jnr Pope death still pains me it’s a pity a young vibrant man who loves and care for his family died just like that.JP may you find peace with your maker but don’t forget to fight your killers."

toyin_abraham:

"It is well my loveI know you are broken but pls be fine for uswe love you."

direck40:

"This is the only true friend junior poop has, we all should always pray for a good friend like One and only SHOW STOPER."

priscy_peres:

"Even look at the time Rubby posted, it says alot it means she's really in p@ins, True friend..chaiii."

Guardians of Anam river request two cows

An update about the Anam River that took the life of Nigerian actor Junior Pope emerged online.

In a trending video, the deceased’s colleague Obioha Ugo Chikezie, best known as Ugo Spunky, alleged that the guardians of Anam River are requesting two cows to appease their water gods.

According to Ugo Spunky, the water gods are angry, and nobody seems to know what triggered it.

Source: Legit.ng