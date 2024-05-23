Big Brother Naija winner Phyna has been pushed to the well following the delay in settlement by Multichoice

Recall that reality TV star has been in the news for calling out the show organizers over the 1 BTC they owe since 2022 amid other mouthwatering side attractions

In a new update, the upcoming actress is on the verge of losing it as she demanded to know her wrongs for the payment delay

Nigerian reality star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has resumed calling out Multichoice over the money they are yet to pay her.

Recall that the hype priestess and upcoming actress emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija: Level Up, held in 2022.

Phyna tearfully calls out Multichoice over 1BTC prize money. Credit: @unusualphyna

In a series of earlier social media rants this year, the BBNaija winner revealed that she was yet to receive part of the prize money from the show.

While Phyna has received the N50 million grand prize from BBNaija, reports claimed the other gifts, including Quidax Global 1 BTC, were meant to be delivered to her by the show's sponsors, which she has not received since 2022.

In a recent viral video online, the vibrant lady expressed her frustration as she cried to the show organizers to demand why they had yet to settle her while they were in preparation for a new show.

BBNaija Phyna's video spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

suggacollections:

"Haaaa Omo collect your money o."

iiezeala:

"Like her or hate her BBN should pay her abeg this is real weakness."

justnannynaija:

"In a sane country, BBN would be cancelled like piddy is being cancelled as we speak....next year you will all still rush and register, vote,watch and do ship this and ship that."

moo__rel:

"Viewers spent money voting for phyna too, they should pay her money! She worked for it."

jaggerofficial:

"Take BBN organisers to court instead of crying here for us. You have a valid case."

chyddo:

"Imagine if you won something and everyone thought you are already in possession of that and put high expectations in you meanwhile in reality you have not been given that which you won, how will you feel, its like we forget that we are humans anytime we login. She is reacting the way anyone else would react. Nothing strange."

Phyna presented N50m by BBNaija

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in 2022, Phyna was presented a N50m cheque by BBNaija organisers Multichoice for winning the season 7 edition of the reality show.

Phyna was treated like royalty in the presence of her other colleagues as she received some of the prizes promised to her.

Fun videos and pictures from the event left her supporters gushing.

