Joseph Aloba, father of late singer, Mohbad has given the real reason he wants a DNA test done for his grandson, Liam

The man had insisted that the test must be carried out and it had turned controversial with Wunmi also saying that she would not do it

In a new audio recording, Aloba agreed that Liam was his grandson that he was not in doubt of it but he wants the DNA test done to satisfy Nigerians

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer Mohbad has generated massive reaction on social media after an audio showing why he wanted a DNA test done for his grandson was sighted.

Legit.ng had reported that Aloba had insisted that a DNA test must be carried out to ascertain the paternity of his grandson, Liam.

In the new audio recording, he was answering questions from a lady about the controversial issue. According to him, he wanted a DNA test done because of Nigerians whom he wanted to please.

Late Mohabd's father gives real reason for demanding DNA test. Photo credit @mohbad_dad/@iammohbad

Aloba says he doesn't doubt Liam's paternity

In the audio recording, Joseph Aloba noted that he was not denying the fact that Liam was his grandson.

He also noted that he was not saying Mohbad wasn't Liam's father.

Aloba is amazed by revelation

In the recording, the lady interviewing Aloba stated that late Mohbad was the only person who could request for a DNA test. His response showed that he was not aware of the truth and was surprised to hear it.

Recall that Wunmi had cried out about the DNA test. She said no one has the right to ask her to undergo the test.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the audio recording Aloba and a lady did about getting a DNA test done. Here are some of the comments below:

@stevabglobal:

"These baba knew Mohbad was the father of that child but just decided to frustrate the daughter in law."

@miller_mims:

"For Nigerians??? Na them Dey feed una?"

@id_theia:

"Nigerians?? Who the are Nigerians?"

@thorcyne:

"Nigerians wey never ask for 24/7 electricity supply from their government they pay taxes to?"

@mz__seunfunmi:

"Walai baba is just a confuse soul and to those of you asking for DNA, I hope you guys never see it…y’all need to mind your business and stop bullying."

@feivur_:

"Is this man possessed?"

@beediva95:

"For Nigerians?? I don’t get?? Is this man okay in the head??? What’s our business?"

@tapiocaandmore:

"Hmm, this life sha. Baba don change mouth. Interfere in family matter at your own risk."

@bimmytouch:

"So it’s not like baba is in doubt? He his only dragging for his Nigerians?"

@emirates_vs:

"On earth.'

@abiolahapppynesss2023:

"Please Baba go Berry your piking we don tire."

Wunmi asks for court papers over DNA

Legit.ng had reported that late Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, had cried out for help on social media over her safety and that of her son.

The mother of one shared some of the threats she and her son had gotten.

She begged Nigerians to tell her father-in-law to bring court papers if he needed a DNA test.

Source: Legit.ng