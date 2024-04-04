The drama between Mohbad's in-law and his father, Joseph Aloba, has continued to get messy

Amid the trending calls for a DNA test to be carried out on the late singer's son, Liam, Mohbad's sister-in-law has made a bold allegation against him

Mohbad's sister-in-law also lashed out at people demanding the DNA test, sparking reactions

Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad's widow Wunmi’s sister, Karimot, has continued to drum support for the deceased wife as she shared how her sister contracted a series of infections from the late singer.

While addressing the calls for a DNA test on Liam, Karimot stressed that Wunmi would only accept to do it when the time is right.

Mohbad's sister-in-law makes bold claims against the deceased. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Karimot also slammed Mohbad’s dad, Joseph Aloba, for calling for a DNA test to be done, as she claimed he knew how Mohbad was always the one infecting Wunmi.

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Jossy, you said Wunmi was f* around but your son Mohbad was constantly inf£cting Wunmi with s£xually transmitted diseases and she’s always treating the infection with antibiotics…All of you clamoring for DNA are treating STDs in your marriages, it won’t be well with all of you”.

She also insisted that before DNA can be conducted on Liam and Mohbad, a similar test must be carried out on Mohbad and his father, Joseph Aloba, to ensure the singer's paternity.

Watch video of Mohbad's sister-in-law speaking below:

Recall that Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi recently vowed never to do the DNA test on Liam as called for by Nigerians.

Reactions trail Mohbad's sister-in-law's video

Read some of the reactions that trailed the video below:

jones_mil:

"It’s clear that they had done the DNA secretly and it came out negative."

daddyamora:

"Talks too much, will end up putting her sister in trouble."

withlove.halima:

"Aunty should not have placed her hands on the table."

thesugarbabeey:

"It’s obvious that the child is not moh … God will expose you guys."

Late Mohbad mum shares prophecy about him

Legit.ng recently reported that Mohbad's mother spoke about her son after his death.

According to her, when the late singer was born, she got a prophecy that he would be a pastor.

She explained that she did not know that Mohbad was a singer till they reconnected a few years before his death.

Source: Legit.ng