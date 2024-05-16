Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, recently drew the attention of netizens following her strange social media post

Shortly after a pathologist revealed the result of Mohbad’s autopsy at his coroner inquest sitting, she shared a photo of her late husband with a caption online

Wunmi’s post triggered comments from numerous internet users, as some sympathised with her while others attacked her

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Late Nigerian singer Oladimeji Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, has caused a stir on social media following the disclosure of his autopsy result.

Recall that during a coroner inquest which took place on May 16, 2024, a pathologist gave an update on the late singer’s autopsy and revealed that the cause of his death could not be determined.

Mohbad's widow shared his photo with a strange caption. Photos: @c33why

Source: Instagram

Also, during the court sitting, Mohbad’s childhood friend, Primeboy, claimed that the fight the late singer had with his wife, Wunmi, just before his death was about the paternity of their son, Liam.

Shortly after that, Wunmi took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of her late husband with a simple caption:

“Ilerioluwa don’t sleep.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Netizens react to Wunmi’s strange post

Mohbad’s widow’s social media post soon made the rounds online and drew reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say below:

nikitakiss_pinklipsbalm:

“Omo am I the only one that saw the picture and was scared .”

Iamshileola_o:

“May we not lose our partners at young ages,this is very painful regardless of the situation surrounding itI feel for her.”

iamugomsinachi:

“I watch investigations discoveries on tv and they unravel the cause of a death even after several years . Why is this difficult? Is there something that are not telling us.”

bim_bola_:

“Make ilerioluwa no sleep but DNA hard for you??? Ur sister don talk finish.”

o_lamyy:

“Make all Una get out . Ilerioluwa Rest in peace. You went through a lot.”

Michealshalom98:

“Wunmi, strong thing go do you if this child isn't his. But if the kid is his, may God grant you peace and cheerful joy in your heart.”

Adebubler:

“If a whole country can't get professional hands to do an autopsy on a decomp body then the DNA result can be manipulated either for or against both sides.. Nigeria.....”

debbytopaz:

“May we not lose our loved ones at young age …The pains won’t go away, The scars serves as a reminder , The scars will forever be there. I really feel for her shaaaa.”

jnrmaureeze:

“Why make he no sleep….mohbad pls sleep in peace…you’ve got no one to fight for you.”

nelly.unique_:

“Took them 8 whole month to come up with this jeez ….What a j0ke of a country.”

btwin_5002:

“Before me I bin want make the Wunmi to do the DNA but after today I think the girl is really smart, I don't think that Baba Mohbad can be trusted because why did he say that the Autopsy have revealed the cause of Moh's death, when this what they have to show. I think he is after Moh's property, for that kind of man or father I'll prefer the girl taking all the property even if the son is not Moh's son. My opinion tho.”

omotowunmi_28:

“He will sleep and snore rest well and forget everything he left behind God will fight for him, everybody dat knows anything about his death will suffer from dis heart to heaven.”

Amakiba:

“What has the the DNA test got to do with mohbad death? Are we seeking for justice for mohbad or we are looking for who father Liam?.I don't get it ohh.let know the curse of mohbad death.then after that a DNA can be done .becus of this DNA thing.almost 80 percent of Nigerian have stop seeking justice for mohbad.now everyone is asking wummi for DNA test .is it the DNA test that kill mohbad?”

Mohbad's widow's sister apologises to singer's dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Karimot, the sister-in-law of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, is now making amends with his father, Joseph Aloba.

Recall that after Mohbad’s death, his wife Wunmi’s big sister, Karimot, had been defending her sibling on social media and even called out the late musician’s father on different occasions.

In a new development, Karimot seems to have had a change of heart. On her Instagram page, she shared an apology message to Mohbad’s father.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng