Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ co-wife, Laila, have given fans an unexpected tour of their husband, Ned Nwoko’s mansion

The impressive video captured the different parts of the house including a zoo, the plush Moroccan-themed interiors and more

The video raised a series of comments from netizens with many of them being in awe of the beauty of the house

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ Moroccan co-wife, Laila Charani, recently gave fans on social media a tour of their billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko’s mansion.

On her official Instagram page, Laila shared a rare video showing the different impressive parts of what they called their family home.

Fans react to rare tour of Ned Nwoko's mansion. Photos: @mnslailacharani

Source: Instagram

The video captured Ned Nwoko’s love for nature seeing as the house had a lot of greenery, a mini-zoo, a golf course, plush Moroccan-themed interiors, a swimming pool, a tennis court, and more.

In the caption of the video, Laila explained that the Mount Ned Nwoko Resort as it’s also called, is their family home. According to her, the mansion is a combination of Morocco and Anioma in Delta state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She wrote:

“This is our family house in Idumuje Ugboko, Delta State. It is a combination of Moroccan and Anioma. We are proud of this combined heritage.”

See the video below:

Netizens react to video of Ned Nwoko’s mansion

The video of Ned Nwoko’s mansion impressed many netizens and they shared their thoughts online. Read some of their comments below:

Pweety1:

“Welldone Leila, we see your handiwork in the design❤️.”

Itsclaudiaonyi:

“A very beautiful place….. I have had the privilege of a tour around this artfully designed building .”

lauresurge:

“Well done @mnslailacharani ❤️❤️❤️.”

Mrandmrsikechukwu:

“I can see your hand work written all over this beautiful well done mama ❤️❤️.”

Missssunique:

“Woooo this is ancient and he’s a good traditional man. May he live long sir Ned .”

omoyeni_oteni_ara:

“Congratulations our understanding wife.”

Phasweety:

“Wow, lovely ❤️... If you accept to be Ned's wife, no need to be jealous, you've got enough to share...honestly!!!! .”

wellman_fave:

“What an edifice.”

iamcalled_blessed:

“This man deserves his accolades in polygamy. His wealth is more than the kids from one wife.”

chikadibia_light_:

“Inspired by you and was combinated for love that ur dear husband HV for you as to show he adopts ur religion/Tradition bcuz marriage is said to join both couple together as a one Body... This is very lovely and so proud of how learned your husband is bcuz a daft person don't understand the true meaning of Marriage.... GOD bless you and your husband . I trust you to be a wise and smart wife , keep been you and adventuring to the positive doings of my country Nigeria.. Love uuuu .”

officialnenny55:

“We have seen the evidence ma na bcos of all these u gree for am well done congratulations money is good.”

Fans ask if Regina Daniels' hubby beats her

Legit.ng earlier reported that a post by the actress sparked reactions and questions among netizens on social media.

The Nollywood movie star who launched her fashion line got people talking with some images on her page, and she revealed that her husband, Ned Nwoko, was the one who captured them.

She also shared that Ned was the one who drafted the caption for her to use on the trending post.

Source: Legit.ng