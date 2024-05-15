Following singer Portable’s arrest, his estranged baby mama, Honey Berry, has taken to social media to react

In a video making the rounds, the lady was seen jumping around as she jeered at the Zazu Zeh crooner

The viral clip raised a series of comments from netizens with some of them saying they were very compatible

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus’ recent disgraceful arrest has drawn a reaction from one of his baby mamas, Honey Berry.

Recall that the Zazu Zeh crooner was bundled into a waiting police car after he tried jumping a fence to escape arrest.

Portable's baby mama laughs over his arrest. Photos: @portablebaeby, @honey_berry1211

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the video of the singer’s low moment went viral, his baby mama, Honey Berry, took to social media to react.

During a TikTok live session, the Tony Montana crooner’s estranged baby mama was seen singing and dancing over his plight.

In one part of the video, Honey Berry feigned tears by putting water in her eyes. According to her, she’s been trying to cry but no water. She then added that it was the same way she used to cry in Portable’s DM over their child’s upkeep but that he would now cry in the cell.

She said in part:

“God no go shame us o, God no shame me, but God shamed someone else yesterday. This is how I used to cry in your DM but today you go cry tire inside the cell.”

See the video below:

Fans react as Portable’s baby mama taunts him

Read what some social media users had to say about the video of Honey Berry laughing over Portable’s plight below:

rae_nath:

“Portable did not only follow his heart, he followed his type.”

i_am_mz_jay:

“This is what portable would have done too if it was another person and love it for his family.”

bolade4321:

“This is bad. No matter what. The child is still growing and you would forever need him.”

thaworldbanana:

“He actually deposits into people like him too.”

ti_anahh:

“I am sincerely tired of portable and his family drama.”

_itrey:

“Portable picked his type with this onetwo peas in a pod.”

mzfiyin:

“She’s the weapon against portable.”

stylebysmokie_:

“That’s how you know these people just have kids with anyone! Because why are you excited at the downfall of the father of your child?”

trillyteee:

“Baby mama na Tout.”

gabbysho24:

“ I can't support anyone. Family weyrey circle.”

aninobabs:

“Shame suppose catch her sef.”

othreelafrica:

“Portable Go Soon release new song! If not songs self .”

Funmilizzy.o01:

“Like baby daddy like baby mama ‍♀️.”

Portable spend time with Queen Dami

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had pitched his tent with another love interest, Queen Dami.

The young lady, who was one of late Alaafin of Oyo's wives, shared a video of herself and the singer having fun together.

Dami blushed as Portable danced behind her car.

Source: Legit.ng