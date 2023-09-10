Videos of Nollywood veteran Genevieve Nnaji at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) are trending online

In one of the clips, Genevieve was spotted posing for pictures with some colleagues; she was also seen waving at an excited fan in another video

The adorable video has since left many Nigerian netizens gushing about Genevieve's beauty

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji is currently trending on the Nigerian social media space after videos of her at the prestigious 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) emerged.

The movie star was at the event for the premiere of her upcoming movie "I Do Not Come To You By Chance."

Genevieve Nnaji attends the Toronto International Film Festival. Credit: @ifeanyiwilson @genevievnnaji

Source: Instagram

In one of the clips, Gevenive was seen posing for the camera with some colleagues.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Another video showed the talented actress waving back at an excited fan:

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over Genevieve Nnaji's videos

See some of the comments below:

mcmatiki:

"She has our hearts locked in a bottle because tell me why I am smiling like this."

tn_hairs:

"Thought it’s her daughter, I had to watch over and over. This lady remains forever young."

princessdaprada:

"I’m fed well with that smile ❤️."

halimatadufe

"Vampire somebody"

mediaemenikeofficial:

"Her simplicity is so loud ."

victor_iyke:

"We go use this one hold body till maybe December when we see another quick clip or pic ."

__dara_special:

"Omg she looks so pretty ."

obiora_vicylawrence:

"This is d celebrity u can actually say "spotted" ."

ms_yudee:

"This woman no dey old? Such a beauty

victorokpalan:

"Can’t get enough of her! Kai ever young and beautiful."

lovefromsandra_:

"The ORIGINAL VAMPIRE The mikaelsons have nothing on her."

that.phoneography.chick:

"Genevieve sha sha needs to give us access to the fountain of youth she’s sipping from!!!! Ogini di?!."

Photos of Genevieve Nnaji on vacation in Italy trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian US-based supermodel Oluchi Onweagba-Orlandi warmed many hearts with photos of Genevieve Nnaji.

The duo, alongside their friend, are currently in Italy on vacation and having a good time.

An ageless Genevieve, who is returning to Nollywood soon as a producer in a new movie, smiled in photos with Oluchi.

Source: Legit.ng