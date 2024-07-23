Nigerian actor Adeniyi Johnson delighted netizens with a rare dance video of his one-year-old twins

The Nollywood star's beautiful kids entertained their parents with their feeble moves as they danced to Brain Jotter's Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge

Fans and netizens who came across the sensational video pointed out how impressed they were as they cheered the little beings

Nigerian actor Adeniyi Johnson melted hearts online after sharing a video of his adorable one-year-old twins.

The video shows the little kids dancing in an open indoor space while music legend Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's timeless highlife song, "Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo," played in the background.

Adeniyi Johnson's twins hopped on Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge. Credit: @adeniyijohnson, @i_am_shai

Source: Instagram

Inspired by Brain Jotter's viral challenge, the traditional song had many, including the twins' parents, assuming that the kids were moving their bodies in sync with the sensational dance steps.

Sharing the video online. Actor Adeniyi's wife wrote:

"Gwo gwo ngwo challenge closed."

See the video below:

Adeniyi Johnson's twins spur reactions online

i_am_shai:

"Gwo gwo ngwo challenge closed."

babatee.1:

"Omg ….GOD BLESS YOU BOTH . OMO MEJI WUNMIIII OOOOO."

okingeneration3011:

"This one na wininwinni gbo gbo gbo un gbo may God bless all expecting womb with twins."

i_am_aisharaji:

"Nothing wey person fits tell me challenge closedown we have the winners."

a_yinkaajala:

"We have the winners now."

babsonmarshall:

"Challenge wey we dey manage he reach Dem twins turn Dem turn am to play.God be wit u 2."

lu_sholapeh:

"The only people I want to see always and forever they give the best joy, omo meji, mo fi ola yin toro ooo."

bimbooshin:

"Oh my world !!! See my adorables, this challenge is officially closed my cuties won."

valentynoh:

"You see that Shai’s sister on jeans dress…. Na she be the real gwo gwo gwo ngwo."

Adeniyi Johnson shows off grown-up daughter

Legit.ng had reported that Johnson had left many speechless after he showed off his grown-up daughter, who turned 18 years.

He shared the post on Instagram and his colleagues were happy that he had a daughter before getting married to Seyi Edun, the mother of his twins.

He expressed his love to her and thanked her for being teachable.

