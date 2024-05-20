Nigerian pop star Aderibigbiye Oyinkansola, widely known as Ayra Starr has crossed a new milestone on Spotify

The singer's song, Commas, is now the only Nigerian song released in 2024 to amass 40 million streams on the music platform in less than 4 months of release

This amazing news comes after the Mavin signee's powerful performance at the C6 festival in Brazil

Fast-rising music star Oyinkannsola Aderigbigbe, professionally known as Ayra Starr, made history with her 2024 hit track, Commas.

Commas is now the only Nigerian song released in 2024 to garner a whopping 40 million streams on Spotify.

Sabi Girl's first single of the year, Commas makes history. Credit: @ayrastarr

A few days ago, the song reached number 10 on the Top 10 Billboard US Afrobeats charts. Bigragee produced Commas.

Many songs have been released by foremost hitmakers in the music industry, including Wizkid, Kizz Daniel, Davido, Seyi Vibez, and Rema.

But only Ayra was able to attain this remarkable feat. A music blog announced in a Twitter post that the singer is the first to do it.

See the post here:

Legit.ng recalls the singer giving an electrifying performance at the C6 festival in Brazil on May 19, 2024. Many of her fans were thrilled to watch the music star perform live. She also got to give them a taste of her sequel body of work, The Year I Turned 21.

It will also be noted that Cardi B recently reacted after TMZ asked Ayra a shady question about the rapper. The WAP singer forgot the name of her designer at the 2024 Met Gala.

Ayra Syarr acquired house in Lagos

Mavin star Ayra Starr shocked her fans recently when she revealed that she is now a homeowner in a Lagos-choice area.

In the video, the fast-rising singer revealed she acquired the house from her first paycheck since hitting stardom.

Legit.ng also previously reported that the 21-year-old disclosed that she is about to buy a G-Wagon in rose gold. Her fans went wild following her revelations.

She once said that her mum watched her every move and monitored how she sounded her money. Perhaps she has some lee way now.

