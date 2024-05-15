Screen veteran Mercy Liz Benson made waves online for her recent appearance after a long time away

The thespian renowned for the 1994 blockbuster movie Glamour Girls was seen in the company of Mercy Johnson and other Nollywood stars

Mercy, who was excited to be with her senior, shared interesting details on the forthcoming project they are working

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie brought the gorgeous-looking movie veteran Liz Benson to our faces.

The two actresses left many gushing online after a video showed the younger act paying homage to the old-time thespian.

Mercy Johnson works with Nollywood veteran Liz Benson. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie, @sheddiyoungG

Source: Instagram

Other Nollywood acts present on the spot were overwhelmed by the Bension's graciousness in their midst.

Georgina Ibeh kneeled to greet her as she revealed how much of a fan she had been. Actor Mike Godson, who was there, showed utmost respect to the movie OG.

The Glamour Girls star was on set for Mercy Johnson's new film dubbed 'A Mother's Son'

Mercy Johnson, who was recently called out by her childhood best friend over witchcraft allegations, thanked the veteran for making herself available.

In her caption, she wrote:

"A MOTHERS SON #themovie. A MERCY JOHNSON OKOJIE PRODUCTION. For MERCYJOHNSONOKOJIETV.”

See her post below:

Reactions trail video of Liz Benson and Mercy Johnson

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ochanya4real:

"If Liz Benson is in any movie, that movie is already a blockbuster!!! Give way for the queen herself."

ifeanyioleka_patrick:

"Mercy Johnson, she's so humble just look at mercy Johnson production she paid all this people you're seeing here both mama lizz Benson, Mike godson, Georgina ibel, she still humble herself, mercy Johnson you're a wonderful person I swear to God."

queendorashair_:

"Tell me why people won’t hate. Mercy Johnson is such a focused woman. Highly intellectual and very humorous. Humble and full of respect. See the caliber of people she still has access to. God will continue to bless you."

official_chocho:

"Mercy Johnson, your respect and response to elders will take you more higher seriously. May it please God to bless you with good health to enjoy your wealth amen."

iamucheagbo:

"One of the finest actors Nigeria ever produced."

duchessnike31:

"This is on of legends that would have cleared all the AMVCA’s if it existed in their time,I wish they got the kind of visibility that we have now like Netflix. She,Dora Unachukwu, Sandra Achums,Gloria Doyle were fantastic Actresses."

