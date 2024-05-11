AMVCA: Breath of Life Takes 5, Jagun Jagun Wins 2, Others Shine, Full List of All The Winners
The 2024 edition of the most coveted movie awards ceremony, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), is the tenth of the event, which will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024.
PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!
The event started on Thursday, May 9, with a night of icons and a vibrant Cultural Day celebration on Friday, May 10.
The 10th anniversary of the award continued on Saturday, May 11, with the award event that saw the biggest names in African film and television converge at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.
The event also featured star singers like Kcee, Adekunle Gold, Awilo Logomba, Seyi Shodimu and Shaffy Bello, Chike.
The AMVCA award is being presented by MultiChoice, and it recognises outstanding achievements in television and film.
Here is the list of winners
Best Makeup
Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)
Campbell Precious (Mami Wata) – winner
Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)
Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)
Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)
Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)
Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo) – Winner
Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)
Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)
Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah)
Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)
Where The River Divides
Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)
Wandongwa – Winner
Nakupenda
Itifaki
Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)
Service To Heart
Uncle Limbani
Motshameko O Kotsi – Winner
Best Art Direction
Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)
Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade) – Winner
Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)
The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)
Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)
Mami Wata (C.J Fiery Obasi)
Omen (Eve Martin)
Best Costume Design
Demola Adeyemi (Over The Bridge)
Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga (Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti)
Lola Awe (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior) – Winner
Bunmi Demilola Fashina (Mami Wata)
Daniel Obasi (Breath of Life)
Best Writing TV Series
Skinny Girl in Transit (Season 7)
Wura (Season 2)
Visa on Arrival
MTV Shuga Naija
Volume – Winner
Masquerades of Aniedo
Slum King
Best Writing in a Movie
Breath of Life (BB Sasore)
Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko)
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola) – Winner
Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Adebayo Tijani)
Afamefuna (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)
A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola)
Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)
Best Sound Design
Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)
Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)
Grey Jones Ossai (Blood Vessel) – Winner
Grey Jones Ossai (Breath of Life)
Samy Bardet (Mami Wata)
Best Editing
Chuka Ejorh And Onyekachi Banjo (Over The Bridge)
Holmes Awa (Breath of Life)
Alex Kamau And Victor Obok (Volume)
Dayo Nathaniel (Ogeere – Earth)
Antonio Ribeiro (The Black Book) – Winner
Nathan Delannoy (Mami Wata)
Best Documentary
Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)
Lobola, A Bride’s True Price? – Winner
Empalikino (Forgiveness)
The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water for Gold)
Sowing Hope
Best Cinematography
Mami Wata (Lílis Soares)
Blood Vessel (Gideon Chukwu)
Over The Bridge (KC Obiajulu) – Winner
Breath of Life (Ola Cardoso)
Jagun Jagun – The Warrior (Adeoluwa Owu)
Ijogbon – Chaos (Adekunle Nodash Adejuyigbe)
Omen (Joachim Philippe
Best Indigenous M-Net Original
The Passenger
Nana Akoto
Irora Iya – Winner
Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)
Best Digital Content
National Treasure – Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)
Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement – Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi) – Winner
Hello Neighbour – Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina Idoko and Jemima Osunde
The Boyfriend – Maryam Apaokagi-Greene
Best Short Film
T’egbon T’aburo
Broken Mask – Winner
Eighteenth Year
Man and Masquerades
A Place Called Forward
Best Unscripted M-Net Original
What Will People Say
The Irabors’ Forever After
Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives) – Winner
Date My Family Zambia
Royal Qlique (Season 2)
Best Scripted M-Net Original
Slum King – Winner
Half Open Window
Itura
The Passenger
Magic Room
Best Supporting Actress
Joke Silva (Over the Bridge)
Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)
Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life) – Winner
Eliane Umuhire (Omen)
Tana Adelana (Ijogbon – Chaos)
Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)
Best Supporting Actor
Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)
Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life) – Winner
Itele d Icon (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior)
Gregory Ojefua (This is Life)
Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)
Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)
Ropo Ewenla (Over the Bridge)
Trailblazer Award
Chimezie Imo – Winner
Industry Merit Award
Idowu Philips (Iya Rainbow) – Winner
Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) – Winner
Best Lead Actress
Segilola Ogidan (Over the Bridge)
Lucie Debay (Omen)
Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)
Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)
Adaobi Dibor (Blood Vessel)
Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)
Kehinde Bankole (Adire) – Winner
Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)
Best Lead Actor
Wale Ojo (Breath of Life) – Winner
Stan Nze (Afamefuna)
Marc Zinga (Omen)
Gideon Okeke (Egun)
David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)
Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book)
Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)
Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie
Grown
Her Dark Past – Winner
Somewhere in Kole
Full Time Husband
The 11th Commandment
Mfumukazi
Best Scripted Series
Volume
Wura (Season 2)
Slum King
Itura – Winner
Chronicles
Best Unscripted Series
Lol Naija (Season 1)
Nightlife In Lasgidi
The Real Housewives Of Lagos (Season 2)
Gh Queens (Season 2) – Winner
Mutale Mwanza Unscripted (Season 1)
Best Director
Moses Inwang (Blood Vessel)
Adebayo Tijani And Tope Adebayo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
BB Sasore (Breath of Life) – Winner
Johnscott Enah (Half Heaven)
C.J. Fiery Obasi (Mami Wata)
Kayode Kasum (Afamefuna)
Tolu Ajayi (Over The Bridge)
Best Movie
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti
Breath of Life – Winner
Over The Bridge
Blood Vessel
A Tribe Called Judah
The Black Book
Mami Wata
BBNaija’s Neo, Venita bag best-dressed award at AMVCA cultural night
Legit.ng had earlier reported that BBNaija cousins Neo Akpofure and Venita rocked lovely matching outfits to represent their Itsekiri heritage during the AMVCA cultural night.
The duo's attire evoked royalty vibes, which seemed to pay off as they were announced as the best-dressed male and female celebrities as the party ended.
They individually won N1 million each as a reward.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng