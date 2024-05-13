A former BBNaija reality star Natcha Akide, aka Tacha, got mouths talking as she slayed in a classy silver dress

She rocked the creatively designed outfit at the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards

It looked like Tacha couldn't sit because of the style as she was seen lying in a car as she was being driven to the event

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, had the attention of netizens after a video of her lying in a discomforting position in a car trended online.

Tacha looks gorgeous in her outfits. Image credit: @simply_tacha

Source: Instagram

She was unable to sit properly due to the nature of her corset dress which she wore for the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) held on May 11, 2024, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

In the car, she hyped her fashion designer Mohammed Abbas Ossu, whom she described as the king of corsets.

Her dress was styled with an artistic crown from her chest area and it extended to the side of her face.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

When she and Abbas got to the venue of the event, he helped his client to get out of the car as it was quite difficult for her to do it alone.

She noted that her dress cost $100,000 (N146.5m) and that she had been planning it since January.

Some netizens were not impressed with the way she used a foul word to describe God while hyping her dress, and they cautioned her. They also doubted that it was worth the amount she placed it.

Watch the video of Tacha's position in the car below:

Reactions trail Tacha's dress video

Some people have reacted to the video of Tacha's dress. Legit.ng compiled some comments:

@actual_tito:

"She knows how to control the media and get them talking about her… that’s one great thing about her."

@shidiforever:

"Her problem is that her mouth is louder than her results."

@mister_iyke:

"I'm trying so hard to find something about Tacha that people like!"

@obitee_1:

"Which one is swearing to f*cking God? What nonsense language is this? It's bad to say you swear and now adding f*cking to God is just something else."

@foxy.lover19:

"This corset dress is not giving to me. It looks clownish."

@big_bossdollar:

"Nothing about this girl way be truth, I swear. Girl way grow up for Nkpor go sabi lie. Does she know the meaning of $100k?"

@zinathi__:

"The outfit is not giving 100k, it looks basic to me."

@mygr.abenin:

"Please, @symply_tacha don't use God's name in vain. I beg you."

@adacargo_

"Where she see the money?"

Tacha rocks N9.5m dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tacha caused an uproar on social media after revealing the cost of her dress.

The reality star rocked a blue feathered dress for the 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards.

Netizens are wondering why Tacha competes with everyone to the point of sharing her receipt.

Source: Legit.ng