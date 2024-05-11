The 2024 AMVCA award is set to take place on May 11, 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria and a number of movie stars are battling for the best lead actor spot

Legit.ng has organised a poll for its readers to determine who they believe will take home the coveted plaque

Some actors stood out more then others on the poll as fans explained the interesting reasons behind their choice

Ahead of the much-anticipated African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) set to take place in Lagos, Nigeria on May 11, 2024, Legit.ng has shone a spotlight on the actors contending for the Best Lead Actor role.

In March 2024, AMVCA released their award nomination list and some of the stars who were nominated on the Best Lead Actor category include Stan Nze for his role in Afamefuna, Wale Ojo in Breath of Life, Richard Mofe-Damijo in Black Book, Adedimeji Lateef for Jagun Jagun, Gideon Okeke for his role in Egun and more.

As the big event draws closer, Legit.ng has organised a poll for its readers on X (Twitter) and Facebook to choose who they believe will take home the coveted award.

According to the results from the poll conducted on X, Wale Ojo took the lead with 47.8% of those who participated in it voting for him to win. His colleague Stan Nze came in a close second with 40.6% of the total votes cast.

See the poll result below:

However on Facebook, Stan Nze won the poll by a wide margin by bagging more than half of the total votes cast with 59%. Richard Mofe-Damijo came in second with 17% of the votes and Wale Ojo came in third with 12%.

See the result below:

Netizens give reasons for their votes

Several Facebook users also took to the comment section of the poll to explain the reason behind their choices. Read what some of them had to say below:

Clara Light II:

“If it is Stan nze, I'm voting for him.”

Hannah Adetona:

“Stan Nze all the way.”

Godwin Rejoice Nengi:

“Wale ojo...breath of life movie.”

Mmesoma Anthonia:

“Stan Nze or no one.”

Ndefru Brown:

“Drama actors in various categories.”

