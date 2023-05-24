A video of Rema showing off what he has learnt during his stay in India has sparked reactions on social media

In a video sighted online, the singer stunned Indians on a talk show after he flawlessly repeated what he heard in Hindu

The Calm Down crooner is signed to Don Jazzy's Mavins, and the music boss revealed that he has not been allowed to return to Nigeria

Don Jazzy's Rema is having a great time in India, so much so that he has stayed long enough to repeat words in Hindu without stuttering.

In a video on blogger Tundeednut's page, Rema, on a TV show, stunned the presenter and a huge crowd as he repeated words spoken to him in Hindu.

Singer Rema shines in India

The crowd went wild when the Calm Down crooner made the famous Indian hand and head gestures while speaking.

Watch clips below:

Don Jazzy reacts to Rema speaking Hindu video

Taking to Tundeednut's comment section, Don Jazzy lamented that the Indians are enjoying Rema so much he has not been allowed to return to Nigeria.

He wrote:

" I swear dem no gree am come back o lol."

Netizens react to Rema's videos

avediamond:

"We been knew since say all his songs na India inspired he has found his root."

queenofdsun:

"We dash them he kuku get their accent abi tune."

meetemmanueljacob:

"Our musicians are one of the few set of people that are giving Nigerians good PR. I wish other sectors of our country would thrive the same way our music industry is thriving."

misstylove:

"The only thing left to put is the red dot on his forehead."

30bgnurse:

"I love the way Nigerians fit in perfectly in all areas on earth, we're naturally blessed ♥️♥️♥️"

biggest_win21:

"He’ll soon be featured in their actions movies ..He’ll take over from Sunil and Raju always saving wowed and children in slow motion mode."

nysc_catalogue:

"Considering his age,I think he’s one of the biggest achievers in Nigeria music industry."

