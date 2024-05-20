Speed Darlington has made a video to make fun of Portable after he was released over failure to pay for his car

In the clip, he said he was not like the singer who would jump a fence just to escape making payment for his debt

He also claimed that the singer does not wash his boxer but wears them for days as he dances excitedly

Singer Speed Darlington has made a video to taunt his colleague, Portable, a few days after he was released on bail.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had been arrested by the police after he was called out by a car dealer over debt.

In the recording, the singer who was tackled by military men said that he was not like the singer who would jump over the fence just because he does not want to pay his bills.

Speed Darlington shades Portable over care debt.

Source: Instagram

Speed Darlington makes allegation

Not done shading the controversial singer, Speed Darlington added that Portable used to wear his undergarment more than two days.

He removed his trouser to an extent to show his underwear and said he does not look like the Zazu crooner, who was dirty.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@tunde_naijaveteran:

"Portable no even get your time don’t force it."

@philistene:

"Portable never really get your time."

@adelakuntufayl:

"Week wey go sweet na from Monday you go know!."

@he_nry_o:

"On a norms, portable get funds pass presido."

@bignoma_:

"Make this two just enter boxing ring make dem settle this matter.'

@parker_ojugo:

"Akpi na content creator abeg make e leave music alone

@youngest_rahp:

"2 wereys."

@clemen_bayo:

"Portable dey come for you."

@___tg5050:

"Spider men, no different ."

@nje_omicron:

"Akpi but nah you be the only person portable sabi sing pass for the industry you waiting be."

Portable claps back at Speed Darlington

Meanwhile. Legit.ng had reported that Portable had announced that his music was not for the poor.

He noted that he was singing for the poor before, but he did not want to be poor for life, so his songs will be done for the upper class.

He made the statement a few days after Speed Darlington accused him of making music for the poor.

