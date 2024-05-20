A TikTok user documented the moment Nigerians arrived at the airport to fly to Saudi Arabia for their next Hajj pilgrimage

In the video, the Hajj pilgrims were dressed in matching attire and arrived at the airport with their luggage in tow

The footage also showed the travellers chatting amongst themselves, highlighting the camaraderie and excitement within the group

Nigerians come to the airport, ready to travel for Hajj. Photo credit: @iteoluwaki1shi

Source: TikTok

The travellers were seen chatting happily with each other, showing their camaraderie and excitement, as shown by @iteoluwaki1shi.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Serikh Kamal Okunola said:

“If Hajj will cost 200million naira, almighty Allah will make it easy for all intended Muslim who are yet to perform hajj rite and for those that still want to do again. Amin.”

MuXuryLondon wrote:

“How much was this years haj fees please?”

BASH commented:

“Someone ask me this year that when am I going for haj I said next year as if I don put the somewhere I know God will do it.”

Fathia Powers:

“If you have money, Perform Haj before going to any other countries for exploring or whatever. May Allah provide for us in abundance.”

ABIKEADE25:

“Yah Allah bless me to send my mum to Mecca next year Insha Allah.”

Titi Batula:

“My own is nest year 2025 mosha Allah.”

Zeeperfumesandoils:

“Ya Allah please send helper to send my dad to Mecca next year.”

Dammyrich:

“But please ooo Na this clothe own I didn't understand ooo so if I want to go next year i must buy this clothe too.”

Eniolakhairat:

“They are going as a state. You can either travel individually or with the state you reside in. The cloth is for easy identification.”

Kolawoleolabisi1:

“InshaAllah by this time next year I type with faith.”

Ruqgoyah Omowunmi:

“Ya'Allah grant me the privilege to perform Haj in sound health.”

Source: Legit.ng