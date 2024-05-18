Nigerian singer KCee has made a pledge to the late Junior Pope’s family while attending the late actor’s funeral

A video from the burial made the rounds showing the moment KCee revealed why him and his brother E-Money decided to take on the care of the late actor’s three kids

The emotional video touched the hearts of many Nigerians who reacted to it on social media

Nigerian singer Kingsley Okonkwo aka KCee was one of those present at late actor John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo aka Junior Pope’s burial.

The solemn occasion took place on May 17, 2024, in Enugu with friends, family, and colleagues of the late actor gathering to pay their last respects.

One of the highlights from the burial was when singer KCee and his brother, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money, vowed to take on the care of Junior Pope’s three young sons.

In the video, KCee spoke about how he and his brother’s friendship with the late actor goes way back and how his first son was E-Money’s godson. He then announced that both of them were going to raise the three boys till they were old enough to fend for themselves.

In his words:

“My brother (E-Money) is the godfather of the first son and this friendship and union we have with Junior Pope didn't start today, it’s been a long time and when this happened my brother said to me that we’re going to take up the three kids and make sure we take care of them till they grow. We can’t do that without the support or encouragement of the family so we are saying it openly to the family that we are open and ready to support the three kids till they grow to any level they can take care of themselves. As far as food, clothes, school, holiday, anything is concerned, we will do it.”

Why KCee and E-Money decided to raise Junior Pope’s children

Also in the video, KCee explained why he and E-Money had decided to raise the late Junior Pope’s children.

According to the music star, Junior Pope’s last words in the video he posted online before his death greatly moved them to do something. In his words:

“We are not doing it to show off, we are doing it because of the last comment our friend said, ‘na only me my mama born, I born three children, na me go train them’, those words can never leave my heart and we took it upon ourselves that we are going to support the family to train these children.”

Fans react as KCee and E-Money vow to raise Jnr Pope’s children

Read what some netizens had to say about KCee and E-Money wanting to step up to raise Junior Pope’s children below:

Vicky_oraj:

“Kcee and Emoney are good friends to jnrpope and God will bless them.”

Foreteconline:

“May they never lack resources to fulfill this heartwarming promise.”

Mazijudepondis8:

“It’s not easy to take care of children you did not give birth to in this country, God bless Kcee and his best friend Emoney for stepping up to the task.”

orimuniqbeautyhubabuja:

“May God reward you for this gestures and strengthen you brothers to accomplish this task ahead . Ameen.”

Og_zarus:

“Yes.. they said it publicly with their full chest so the would be held accountable to their words .. haters are just hating. It’s usually the promise made is private that is easily broken.”

Oberryhovah:

“This is good. Announce it publicly so we can hold you accountable.”

Misshils0011:

“People saying their uncles promised them and didn’t fulfill, that is your family problem o. E money and Kcee no resemble your uncle.”

Ada_asa_igbo:

“I’m crying again. My heart is so broken. May God bless @iam_emoney1 and @iam_kcee for this wonderful support. R.I.P. jnr pope May God console his family and loved ones.”

Iam_deefrent:

“This is called true friendship .”

Queen Wokoma dragged over dress at Jnr Pope's funeral

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Queen Wokoma attended Jnr Pope's burial to pay him her last respects.

She wore a short black dress with see-through black leggings, high-heeled shoes, and a black blazer jacket. Wokoma also wore dark sunshades and accessorised with a silver necklace and earrings.

Shortly after the photos were posted online, many netizens reacted. A number of them disapproved of her outfit.

