Oritsefemi's estranged wife, Nabila Fash, spoke out about the recent allegations the singer made against her

Recall that the Afrobeats act buzzed the internet days ago with a maid chat he had with Jude Chidonwo regarding his crashed marriage

One of the things the indigenous artist said was that Nabila had about 21 miscarriages in their marriage, which she came forward to address

Nabila Fash, the former wife of Nigerian musician Oritsefemi, has spoken out amid the artist's various claims against her.

The sports journalist denied some of her ex-husband's charges, including that she had 21 miscarriages during their marriage.

Oritsefemi’s ex-wife Nabila breaks silence amid miscarriage allegations. Credit: @oritsefemi

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that the Afrobeats artist, in an interview with media personality Jude Chidonwo, mentioned that he had been duped by his ex-wife Nabila, who had accused him of having children behind her back and cheating on her in their home.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In response to Oritsefemi's revelation, Nabila, who spoke with top journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus, advised the public to disregard his interview because all of his assertions were false.

She addressed the '21 miscarriage' allegations made by her estranged and pointed out that nobody should believe the claims that have been made against her.

"How is it possible that I miscarried 21 times and I am still normal? How is it possible that I lost 21 children? Why the lies? Please, anyone who listened to his interview should disregard the narrative because it's not true at all."

Speaking further, she confirmed that they were officially divorced, and she is making the best of her life:

"We are officially divorced. On March 21, 2024, our divorce pulled through, I am officially divorced and officially single, and I am happy and living my best life!"

"My marriage was a nightmare that I woke up from," she added, "I don't believe in running down an ex so I will not banter words. God has blessed me and elevated me and I will not look back in regret. I am not angry and I am at peace.I found closure from all the horrible things that happened. My advice to young ladies is look before you leap cos that jump might land you in deep shhit."

See the post below:

Reactions trail Oritsefemi's ex-wife's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

shylad06:

"I still can’t comprehend wetin this lady see abi saw in that Caro-red guy sha. Like how."

asa_pretty1:

"But how she married dat guy still shock me....she's way out of his league thank God de marriage crashed Sha not like I'm happy but really happy for her."

nenyenwa212:

"Like 21 she gets pregnant every night?"

gorgeous_pola:

"Anytime I read or hear the word “Miscarriage”, it brings back floods of emotions cos the pain never goes away. Why will any man even mock or be sarcastic with a word like that about someone they once loved."

vicky_skincare:

"The lady truly went through hell in the hands of orisafemi… is it the regular beating? Or cheating with even her workers and co? Or the times that he brings in women into their matrimonial home.

"Same woman who wasn’t even in his level but doesn’t mind and went ahead to marry you despite how she was shamed and warned. My prayers are with Nabila God will put a big smile to her face. He lost a good wife,friend and helper for life!"

Oritsefemi's wife narrates struggles

Meanwhile, in 2022, Legit.ng reported that Oritsefemi's estranged wife, Nabila Fash, was emotional as she narrated her ordeal and the things she struggled with while married to the singer.

During an extended Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze, Nabila noted that she became someone else in her marriage as she reached a point of pain that she could no longer control.

She recounted a day she got a call while she was at her office that her husband was with a mystery woman in their home, and she felt terrible about what happened.

Source: Legit.ng