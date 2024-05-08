Nigerian singer Simi was recently on a radio show with Angela Yee where she spoke about some allegations levelled against her by Samklef

During the conversation with Angela Yee, she noted that some of the things Samklef raised in his tweets about her have no back and they left her confused

Simi also shared that she doesn't even know them enough for them to come out and claim they nearly dated or were ever involved in a sexual relationship

Nigerian songstress Simisola Kosoko has finally addressed the allegations and relationship claims made about her by Samklef and singer Brymo.

During a conversation with Angela Yee while on the show Way Up With Yee, Simi noted that she had nothing to hide because she had never dated either man.

Simi defends Adekunle Gold while addressing the allegations levelled against her by Samklef. Photo credit: @symplysimi/@adekunlegold/@samklef

She noted that some of the allegations and claims made by music producer Samklef about her were unsubstantiated and sounded entirely frivolous when she saw them.

Simi also spoke about her husband, Adekunle Gold, responding to Samklef's allegations. She noted that he was doing what every man would do: protect his woman.

"Samklef's claims sounded like comedy" - Simi

When Angela pressed Simi further to make a statement about Samklef's claims to have been the one who discovered her, she noted that he was saying rubbish.

Simi noted that hearing some of the things he said sounded like comedy to her ears.

Watch the interview below:

Comments trail Simi's reaction to Samklef's claims

Here are some of the comments that trailed Simi's reaction to Samklef's dating claims:

@thewavng:

"Simi is such an underrated vocalist!"

@posi_olawumi:

"I give it to Simi so mature."

@iamhailwin:

"@instablog9ja this one go too sweet to post."

@johnpeters_1876:

"@wayupwithyee Upload the segment of the show where you guys were talking about getting Handsy while in a relationship."

@kaybee2096:

"@samklef come down from 7th heaven dem de talk to you. Dem say you be clown."

@iamtina83:

"She speaks so well."

@___realdee:

"Simi speaks facts."

@julzhair:

"She is best, angelic voice."

Simi shares how she met Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Simi shared during a podcast with Taymesan how she met her husband, Adekunle Gold.

She revealed that she was already a music star when they started dating while Adekunle Gold was just starting out.

Simi shared during the chat that she never wanted to marry the singer, who she described as a Photoshop guru.

