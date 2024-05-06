Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has sparked chaos online as he responds to some of the comments Samklef made about his wife, Simi

He blasted Samklef for disrespecting his wife and for his penchant for constantly saying denigrating things about her on social media

Adekunle Gold called Samklef a fool at 40 while sharing a story of how the beatmaker once defrauded him and a friend years ago

The Nigerian social media space has been set on fire once again as Afrobeats star Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, tackles music producer Samklef for disrespecting his wife, Simi.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a tweet Samklef put out on his page about Simi and being the person who made her what she is today.

Adekunle Gold blasts Samklef for disrespecting his wife, Simi. Photo credit: @adekunlegold/@symplysimi/@samklef

Source: Instagram

He also noted that he was supposed to have dated Simi but chose not to because they were both workers at the same church, Daystar.

Adekunle Gold reacted to Samklef's nasty comments about his wife, noting that she doesn't owe him anything.

The conversation took a different turn afterwards, and Adekunle went all out in his responses.

"A fool at 40" - AG blasts Samklef

Deja's father slammed Samklef, noting that he claims to have made Simi and several others, but yet he was unable to make himself.

AG also shared his experience working with the beatmaker and how he defrauded him and a friend for whom he was supposed to produce a song.

Here's an excerpt of Adekunle's tweet lambasting Samklef:

"Congratulations. Now make yourself! idiot. You are pushing 40 and look at what’s left of your legacy; foolishness. Aridin Agba."

See Adekunle Gold's post below:

Reactions trail AG's post lambasting Samklef

See some of the comment gathered from the post:

@kjlyrics01:

"Leave the Brymo 2.0. Shame no dey him dictionary."

@MeetSunshineMay:

"Hi @adekunleGOLD, it is great that you cleared the air but you ought not to be doing it yourself. The message was directed at your wife who is likely more popular than you are, why not allow her the privilege of addressing the issues with her handle. Doing this yourself seems as…

@Ikennamm:

"Nah here we go sleep this night."

@iamfizzle123:

"Make Samklef rest truly he just dey try form God fine you don help them move on if na so everyone wey help people dey do everywhere supposed no dey peaceful."

@wizkidayoASP:

"I'm here to observe vawulence, not join in. I don't side with the oppressor or the oppressed, and I won't support those who want peace. I'll just watch unr@st wherever it happens. Amen. Jesus is king."

@Ayomiepat_:

"Samklef finally pushed Adekunle Gold to the wall. What is wrong with that Isale Ilu Oyinbo egbon adugbo sef ? Leave someone’s wife alone!"

@JustDirmax:

"So samklef still dey owe Ag baby."

@_theBRIGGS:

"Big fish, E ma da loun, him Dey farm for impressions like the rest of us."

@thatdammygirlie:

"That man is a foolll at 40 and a foolll at 40 is a fooollll forever!"

@Big_sam8hty:

"Person wey all of una for industry suppose hire boys beat."

Simi shares how she met Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Simi shared during a podcast with Taymesan how she met her husband, Adekunle Gold.

She revealed that she was already a music star when they started dating while Adekunle Gold was just starting out.

Simi shared during the chat that she never wanted to marry the singer, who she described as a Photoshop guru.

Source: Legit.ng