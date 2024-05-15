Former Big Brother Naija contestant Vee has revealed why she will not be hugging anyone from now on

According to a Twitter post, she would keep to herself till pieces of deodorant become more affordable

She shared that people failed to buy them when they were cheap and definitely would not purchase them now that they are more expensive.

Nigerian music and TV star Victoria Adeyele makes headlines again for the second time this week.

Veeiye was initially in the news after her senior colleague, Isilomo, berated her dress at the AMVCA 2024. She has revealed why she would avoid hugging anyone for now.

BBNaija's Vee shares her next line of action considering new deodorant prices Credit: @veeiye

Source: Instagram

Veeiye says she won't hug till deodorant prices go down

The uprising music star took to Twitter to share her thoughts about the new prices of deodorants in the markets.

She explained that people failed to buy them at N1k each, and now that they are sold for as high as N5k, they certainly would not be buying them.

She has, however, resorted to stepping back from any hugging activities henceforth.

"I’m not hugging anyone until the price of deodorant goes down. Some of you weren’t using it when it was 1k, God help us now that it’s 5k", she said.

See Vee's post here:

Recall that Vee clapped right back at Isiloma after she was called out over her choice of outfit to the prestigious AMVCA. According to her, she had just learned that the Isilomo existed on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

See reactions to Vee's post

Legit.ng compiled a list of funny reactions below:

@choiceorugboh:

"This Vee and bad mouth na 5&6,no wonder ur tailor sew dat pink net for her."

@sweet_alexis82:

"Stopeeeeeet."

@mr_tobby01:

"They still sell deodorant of 5k?"

@Hefcookies:

"Sharap lol."

@Emi_bibe:

"Queen Vee, my love for you ehn."

@softdmw:

"You must hug me oo. Vee."

Vee reacts to Omah Lay's concert drama

Ex-BBNaija housemate Veeiye voiced her concerns about the drama at Omah Lay’s concert.

Legit.ng previously reported that an Afrobeat singer had a heated dance with a lady on stage while her boyfriend watched with the audience.

In her remark, she noted the young man should have left the venue immediately after his woman decided to go on stage.

Source: Legit.ng