Some fans of influencer, Nickie DaBarbie, who trended following her involvement with Skiibii, are starting to wonder where she has been

As seen on Instagram, a fan of hers sent a DM to an IG blog, asking for the whereabouts of the lady as she has not updated her Instagram in over two weeks

The post has triggered many to raise eyebrows as they realize that Nickie has been quiet for some time now

Following her involvement with singers Skiibii and Mayorkun, Nigerian influencer Nicki DaBaribie made headlines.

DaBarbie shared on social media that she narrowly escaped being used for money rituals by the Afrobeat singers. However, she has been mute for some time now.

Nickie's fans reveal she has not updated her socials in a while Credit: @nickiedabarbie, @Skiibii

Source: Instagram

Fans worry over Nickie DaBarbie's location

A viral message by one of Nicke's fans caused a social media stir. The influencer is said to have been quiet for over two weeks.

Some of the comments suggest that Nicki may have been arrested, while others made a mockery of the situation.

The Dm reads:

"Where Nickie DaBarbie? She neva post for more than two weeks now. Hope sey dem never kill that girl"

See post below;

You would recall that Skiibii 's ex, Ms DSF, weighed in on the brouhaha between the singer and the content creator. In her remark, she noted that she thought DaBarbie was telling the truth in her outcry.

The actress' video initiated a web of reactions from social media users.

See how Nigerians are reacting to the post

Legit.ng has compiled some comments. See them below:

@aliyah_titilayomi:

"Barbie the prisoner..She go collect 2 portion of rice."

@sexygolden_:

"I always go to her DM asking her if she’s okay. Nigeria police if anything happens to that girl, I will be so disappointed on you people."

@iamtobi_clear:

"She’s in jail already."

@ade__moore025:

"She Dey with mummy of Lagos."

@sharon_eney:

"Such a beautiful girl just go jail like that. It is well."

@veeking

"Where the video of when they arrest am."

Nicki DaBarbie said she didn't feel safe

In other news, amid the issue between Nickie and Skiibii, she posted proof of her undergoing a drug test.

Legit.ng reported her proof to be a medical report that confirmed she had ingested a high quantity of Indian hemp, but no other alien substance was found in her system.

She also said she no longer felt safe and alleged that the singer and his guys were after her.

