Highlights from celebrity fashion designer Veekee James’ wedding have continued to surface on social media

Just recently, a video made the rounds showing the moment Veekee surprised her husband Femi with different gift boxes

Femi’s excitement as he unwrapped the gifts got many Nigerians talking as they reacted to the heartwarming video

Popular Nigerian celebrity designer Veekee James’ wedding is back in the news after a video surfaced of her pampering her husband Femi Atere with gifts.

Recall that the white wedding, which took place on Saturday, February 10, 2024, had a series of highlights that got many netizens talking.

Fans react as Veekee James showers husband Femi with gifts on wedding night. Photos: @jumokeslens, @veekee_james

In a new development, another video from the special day has made the rounds online. The clip was taken on the evening of Veekee’s wedding to her man.

In the video, the celebrity designer had one of her bridesmaids present boxes of gifts to her husband, who was waiting in another room. Femi sat up to receive his gifts and started to unwrap them.

The young man could not hide his excitement as he opened the special things his wife had packaged for him. One of the boxes contained a brand new PS5, another box was the game controller and some games while the third box was an Apple wristwatch.

Reactions as Veekee James gifts husband on wedding night

The video of Veekee James’ gifts to her husband on their wedding night was met with a series of mixed feelings from netizens. While many of them gushed over the lovely display, others found negative things to say.

Read some of the comments below:

choco_dera:

“What did the femi give to her ?”

cherubsrarefindsss:

“Lool. Gifting a man PS5 he will play game and forget you are in the house with him.”

annieeys_:

“DEAR VEEKEE PLS APPLY MORE PRESSURE!!! Na you fit them .”

sereaikhions1:

“What do women bring to table yen yen yen. See who bring riches now una still no wan leave her. Na wa.”

cleaninginlagos:

“Femi came to this world to ENJOY!”

scarce.angel:

“Hmmm, no dey overdo for anybody called Femi! I can see how excited and zealous you are but na him name dey fear me on your behalf! I wish you all the best but babe no lose guard o!”

cc_luxuryhairs:

“Women who don’t gift their men left the WhatsApp group.”

happinesspersonified1:

“I really pray for them. God will keep them and show them his favor and grace in this marriage. No plans of the evil ones will stand and every tongue that shall rise up against them in judgement shall be condemned.”

_ayeni_joy:

“When you love a man genuinely, you can do anything for him anything!!!”

excelgurl:

“Veekee will use affection to finish Des young man.i love the way she pampers him.”

adesuwa___________:

“Na who never truly love man go think say Veekee dey do too much..... .”

ikarawinifred:

“Money is good. Don't let anybody tell you otherwise. Those people hating her will do worse if they have the money.”

dammythegreat:

“So why am I here smiling like a goat.”

Taiwopyaar:

“Where is it written that a man has to be the rich one. Most of you are not brought up in love and them dey spend pass for man o . Be happy for people so people can be happy for u. Stop being a Witch.”

zaidasqueen:

“She is the man in this relationship!”

creamie_sugarr:

“Femi just sit-down dey enjoy wetin wife suppose dey enjoy...... Carry on my brother you nor Kee person na rich your wife rich she nor Kee person .”

uches_world:

“Awwww see me smiling. Dear Femi, please be a good husband…. Ignore the naysayers and love your wife wholeheartedly. This is so beautiful to watch.”

pejuprince:

“Why do ladies have a problem with gifting a man? As long as it’s reciprocal, there is no limit to what you can gift your baby.”

zhaynurb_salam:

“Enjoyment go wound this guy .”

miras_hairs:

“This is good, ,,we need more women like this,, ,good men deserve good things too ❤️ ,,,not all this toxic masculinity everywhere.”

