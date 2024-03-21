Another video from singer Omah Lay's recent concert in Berlin, Germany, has emerged online

The Nigerian singer performed his 2023 hit song Holy Ghost with some dancers rocking black outfits with crucifixes in their hands

The video has since stirred mixed reactions, with some netizens claiming Omah Lay was performing satanic activities on stage

More videos from singer Stanley Omah Didia, aka Omah Lay's thrilling performance in Germany on Wednesday, March 20, are beginning to emerge on the Nigerian social media space.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Omah Lay stirred reactions after videos of his raunchy dance moves with another lady in Germany went viral.

Omah Lay thrills fans with live performance of Holy Ghost. Credit: @omah_lay

Source: Instagram

This comes weeks after he left a young man heartbroken at his show in London.

Omah Lay performs Holy Ghost in Berlin

In another video from Omah Lay's concern in Germany, the Soso crooner gave a live rendition of his 2023 hit song Holy Ghost but spiced it up with a strange stage performance.

Omah Lay was spotted with some dancers who rocked black outfits with crucifixes in their hands.

Part of the lyrics of Omah Lay's Holy Ghost read:

"Holy Ghost fire, supernatural boost my confidence."

Watch the trending video of Omah Lay performing Holy Ghost in Germany below:

Mixed reactions as Omah Lay performs Holy Ghost

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

best__7_12:

"Most underrated artist Give him his flowers He ain’t got no bad song Can listen to all his songs all week."

suparay_dike:

"In as much as this song is sweet and I love omalay, that part where he said Holyghost is my mami water(marine spirit) it’s not to be taken lightly at all! The holy ghost is not mami water!"

seanpharmar:

"Lord Jesus have mercy!I think it’s time to leave social media for real? As in What is this? God have mercy."

callmeboi_lyrix:

"Omahlay has tapped into his stage creative side i see the debate of who is a better performer rising soon."

dkarizma:

"Why is Holy Ghost, and Jesus cross being associated with mami water???"

naijagirlinfinland:

"What blasphemous mix between satanism and Christianity!"

swadddee:

"This looks so devilish though."

iampradoly:

"I no even believe all of una before make una continue yall tell us by the sign but we ignore."

What Omah Lay said about Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Omah Lay revealed how he thought his colleague Davido, hated him.

However, he stressed that he had realised that the DMW label boss liked him.

This was after Davido, during a chat with Kai Cenat, expressed his love for Omah Lay's song.

Source: Legit.ng