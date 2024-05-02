Well-known Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut made it to the news once more over his paused musical journey

A throwback video of the the social media star performing at a children's party surfaced on the internet recently

Netizens who came across the footage had different interesting observations about the celebrity's career

A throwback video of popular social media blogger Tunde Adekunle, aka Tunde Ednut, performing at a children's party surfaced online.

The media personality was seen singing and gesticulating to one of the songs while the kiddies in attendance danced enthusiastically to his display.

Old video of Tunde Ednut perfoming one of his songs trends. Credit: @mazitundeednut

Legit.ng previously reported that Tunde was one of the hip-hop acts that rocked the Nigerian music scene during the late 2000s.

Tunde's Catching Cold and Jingle Bell records were instant hits that received widespread airplay around the country, prompting many to pitch their tents at his camp.

Catching Cold was a fan favourite, which is why he was able to persuade Dr Sid of then-Mavin Records to appear on a remix. Like the initial release, the remix was an instant hit that spread like wildfire throughout the industry.

Reactions trail Tunde Ednut's old video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@datgoodgirlriri:

"Never give up, just try another thing you never know which might give you the breakthrough you desire.. Now he is one of the biggest influencers in Nigeria.. dude has help a lot of people."

@Olamide0fficial:

"Yes. What you are doing now may not be your calling. That’s why you need to keep trying different things, you don’t know the one that will change your story."

@47kasz:

"The way you roll at kid party ??? Hold that man now!!!"

@the_Lawrenz:

"If you give up, na you fvxk up."

@Wire__7:

"Na over sampling no mek am blow he too copy people song, if he had continued maybe he would have ended up in jail."

@DeewayBoy:

"What is this? Man was a failed musician."

@Goatedbeing:

"Nah only kindergarten children Dey feel his gbedu."

@Cee_jayking:

"Internet get memory o. This was probably his biggest audience and the mama of the celebrant fit don squeeze 5k for en hand after the performance."

@abi_mgmt:

"Everybody has their success story, start from somewhere."

@claraojohn:

"You won still give up, if one door closes try and open another one."

Tunde Ednut reacts to Wizkid and Davido's fight

The Nigerian former singer and celebrity blogger waded into the drama between Wizkid, Davido and Don Jazzy.

To address the issue, Tunde Ednut shared many posts and in one of them, he noted that he was sure Davido could never disrespect Wizkid the way he did.

He then went on to thank God that Davido wasn’t going to respond to the drama. According to the celebrity blogger, Wizkid’s post was unnecessary. See the post below:

