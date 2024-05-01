Top Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, has reacted to claims that he disrespected Wizkid

On his Instagram stories, the DMW crew member asked if he should have said nothing after Wizkid slammed his boss

Netizens reacted to Isreal DMW’s post addressing his threat to deal with Wizkid over his drama with Davido

Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke’s aide, Isreal ‘DMW’ Afeare, has once again addressed his issues with Wizkid.

Recall that Isreal recently made headlines after he went online to rant about Wizkid and also threatened to deal with the Star Boy for taking swipe at his boss.

Wizkid had fired shots at Davido with the singer’s leaked bedroom video and it caused a huge buzz on social media.

How did Isreal disrespect Wizkid?

In a new development, Isreal went on his Instagram stories to clarify the post he made to address Wizkid amid rumours of him being disrespectful.

Isreal wondered how he disrespected Wizkid when the singer was the first person to attack his boss. He also asked if he was meant to look and do nothing when his leader was being dragged in the mud.

Isreal explained further that he had always been a lover of Wizkid and even pushed for Davido to reconcile with him despite talks that Wiz wasn’t a good person to be friends with because he would one day come for them.

In his words:

“How have I disrespected Wizi, that some you nuisance are currently saying? Who started the whole tin? Who firstly came for who? We should have kept just quiet, when he came for our Leader ? I have always loved and respected wizi with all my life and inever pretended one day. I would always beg oga to make peace with him. I would always call his femi, to arrange for him and oga to see and wine together. Morgan, would always tell me and oga, that wizi, can't be trusted for friendship. That he would one day come for us, but we didn't believe at all. Oga, has never at anytime order any of us to disrespect wizi. Oga no be Linda Ikeji na.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Fans react to Isreal DMW’s post

After Isreal DMW clarified his post where he called out Wizkid, netizens shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

Sona_odafen:

“Loyal soldier .. it's quite admirable sha.”

its_wealth_01:

“Wetin concern Linda ikeji she Dey music industry too ani gbogbo yin ti yawerey seh .”

Browny277official:

“Oga, shut up. Am not FC or 30BG, but this fight stays between Wiz and David. Did you see Wiz's crew jump on it? No. Let the two lions fight, and let their companions stay away because it’s not their fight. Wen lions fight we watch and do nothing not rat jumping on it.”

gideon.akhigbe:

“Wetin bring Linda inside now .”

kween_mandy_:

“Make una no remind Linda watin she went through for 2019 her eyes see gbas gbos .”

Rannafs_collection:

“I trust dis man shaa .”

Excellentabigail:

“True true israel the respect wizkid o.”

Kweenchygor30:

“Friendship no be force , their are people that are not good with it .”

awenti_olivia:

“Stuipssss please don’t bore us , it’s a new month stop taking us back .”

Riyike01:

“Go and sleep weray matter don go.”

Tunde Ednut reacts as Wizkid drags Davido, Don Jazzy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that celebrity blogger Tunde Adekunle, aka Tunde Ednut, waded into the drama between Wizkid, Davido and Don Jazzy.

To address the issue, Tunde Ednut shared many posts, and in one of them, he noted that he was sure Davido could never disrespect Wizkid the way he did.

In a subsequent post, Tunde Ednut addressed Wizkid’s post directed at Don Jazzy. He wondered if the Grammy-winning singer no longer had respect while asking what the Mavin Records boss ever did to him.

