A throwback video of Nigerian artist Davido narrating how he found his footing in the music industry emerged online

During an old interview with Factory78, young OBO, as he is fondly called, was emotional about crossing paths with his colleague Wizkid

Recall that the DMW boss and the Star Boy executive have been at loggerheads with each other as they recently made headlines

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, is still in the news for his ongoing rift with colleague Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid.

Netizens exhumed a video of the DMW boss praising and appreciating the Star Boy executive's input in his career.

Old video of Davido talking about Wizkid trends, Credit: @daviod, @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

Recall that the Unavailable hitmaker, in a series of rants on Elon Musk's on April 29, claimed that Wizkid's career resurrected just to die again. He also dared that they drop a single on the same day and see which ranks the table.

The old clip saw Davido in an interview with Factory78, narrating how he struggled in the Nigerian music industry, including shooting videos that didn't pop.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He revealed that he tried to connect with Wiz when he came to Nigeria and saw how big he was.

In addition to Wizkid, he also mentioned Wande Coal and, most especially, Don Jazzy were all influential in his musical journey.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Davido's old video

Legit.ng compiled them below:

he_ri_ta_ge_17's profile picture

"Pride don enter you now."

03.jvsh:

"Don’t bite the hand that feed you. Abi how portable take talk am

queenp_gunn:

Without beards he was respectful until he bought beard cream. David."

therealdoherty:

"Cho Cho Cho Cho Cho Davido don forget say receipt full ground he should better apologies to popsy asaP."

4twenty_west:

"He recognized his Idolo, just off recent he got money and started misbehaving."

d_papayana:

"Wizkid back than that was under label Dey play David was on is own."

tooturntggg:

"So wizkid even dey part of your career. You go talk truth again but no be now."

blessing___0701:

"Nah why people no dey help people be this."

Davido gives Nkechi Blessing an order amid fight with Wizkid

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido sent a fierce message to his colleague Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, following their series of back-and-forth.

Weighing in on their conflict, Nkechi Blessing alleged that the two singers were merely chasing clout and would soon release a hit.

Regarding her comment, Davido informed her that he had no project with Wizkid. He added that he had many hit songs, whereas Wizkid did not, and then challenged him to release a song with him on the same day.

Source: Legit.ng