Nigerian singer Timaya publicly criticised a member of his team over a post he made on his personal account

Recall that Aforobeats stars Wizkida and Davido shook the industry with their online feud

Following a comment on the dancehall artist's Twitter account (now known as X) over the controversial movement, which brought him negative attention

Nigerian singer Inetimi Timaya Odon, also known as Timaya, has publicly called out one of his employees, Bolaji Fadipe, for involving him in Wizkid and Davido's fight.

Timaya was chastised online for referring to Davido and Wizkid's confrontation as an "industry wars."

Timaya revealed social media handler's identity. Credit: @timayatimaya, @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

This was as a result of a post Bolaji Fadipe reportedly made via the musician's X account on April 29.

Hours later, the dancehall artist responded and clarified that the tweet had been made by one of his team members, who had access to his media.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Timaya went on to note that he didn't interfere in people's business and shared the picture of the young man to get the fame he was shying away from.

"BOLAJI FADIPE U ARE A MAD MAN FOR TWEETING WITH MY HANDLE. I have warned u severely but u wouldn't listen. Y'all know I mind my business but this guy doesn't listen because u work with my team and have access doesn't mean u should put me on people's business. I want you to enjoy the fame you want to hide behind. Fool."

See his post below:

See the post made by his handler:

Netizens react to Timaya's call out

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

abiliteejay:

"This is to tell you say, most of these banter online na their handlers dey cause the wahala."

anthonyzurik:

"E be like sey Odumeje don finally release those powers him dey talk about 'cos how do we explain all the cataclysm, epidemic and pandemic industry war singe that single was dropped."

_heisvictor:

"We know it was you but Jesus is still king."

chidubem_darlington042:

"This werey don lose his job for not minding his business."

finest_cookie:

"Papi is always minding his lane o.... Bolaji stay clear... Papi don't give the publicity he is looking."

armstrongwurld:

"Na this morning you wan sell your Plantain?"

Kizz Daniel fights man over Wizkid

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, best known as Kizz Daniel, weighed in on his colleague Wizkid's controversial social media rollouts.

Reacting to the social media drama, the Woju breakout star took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to drop his two cents.

One of his concerned followers took the comments to caution him so he wouldn't trespass and attract Wizkid's wrath, and he reacted in an unexpected way.

Source: Legit.ng